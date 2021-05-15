Southwestern League (SWL) All-Conference selections for volleyball were announced this past week, and Montrose student-athletes continued the trend of representing.
Juniors Madisen Matoush, Kelsey Rocco and Taylor Foster were all named to the Season C (spring) SWL first-team, which tied Durango for most first-team selections in the league.
Fruita’s Trinity Hafey rounded out the first-team, and Durango head coach Kelley Rifilato was named SWL Coach of the Year.
Montrose didn’t have any players on the second-team.
The first-team nod is Rocco’s second, as the hard-hitting junior was named to the first-team in 2019, her sophomore year. In 2021, Rocco led Montrose in kills (197) and was second in aces, with 34. She was one of the league’s best passers and also led MHS in receptions (255).
Rocco was easily on pace to shatter her kill total from 2019, averaging 3.6 kills. Due to the shortened season, she played in 54 sets, compared to 97 during the previous campaign.
“She’s consistent, and she just has a very calm demeanor on the court and helps her teammates,” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said. “Her steadiness is key for us.”
Matoush’s kill pace was slightly behind Rocco’s (2.8), but she registered 151 kills and led Montrose in digs (248) and aces (48). She picked up a lot of defensive balls with her quick feet and timing.
“She’s explosive and powerful and the team looks up to her,” Forrest said. “She’s a leader by example by how hard she worked and how hard she played. She’s a fierce competitor. She loves to win, at everything.”
Foster started the 2021 season in the middle before Forrest moved her outside to generate more offense. The move worked, as Montrose’s attack became more balanced with three key hitters on the outside.
Foster picked up 98 kills and was solid up-front, too, blocking 23 balls, one behind Jaedyn Key for the team lead.
“She really bloomed this year,” Forrest said of Foster. “... She’s willing to do whatever is asked of her and always does it with a smile and her absolute best. She has a great attitude and is a great teammate.”
The trio led a majority junior group to an 8-8 record (5-3 in SWL play) this spring. The fact the team was able to have a season was an accomplishment in itself, Forrest said, after the months of uncertainty, but the team learned some lessons along the way.
It’s a quick turnaround with little offseason time as the team is scheduled to play another season in the fall, the traditional cycle. The Indians have started open gym and will participate in a team camp from July 8-10 at Adams State University. Forrest is hopeful to get one more team camp before the season starts.
“We learned how adaptable this team can be,” Forrest said of what the team showed this spring. “This team adjusted to it and responded well, and the adversity will help us next season.”
Here’s the rest of the selections for the SWL teams:
Durango:
• Mason Rowland (also named SWL Player of the Year)
• Kyle Rowland
• Paige Ammerman
• Leah Wesley
Fruita:
• Trinity Hafey
• Hayden Murray
• Brady Thomason
• Kylie Williams
Grand Junction:
• Emmerson Wilson
Grand Junction Central:
• Logan McCabe
• Veronica Altop
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
