Three Montrose wrestlers were bestowed as best of the best in the 2021 Southwestern League conference.

Isaiah Alcazar (182), Raul Martinez (195) and Dmarion Lopez (220) were named to the SWL All-Conference wrestling team. The trio joined five players from Fruita, three from Grand Junction, two from Grand Junction Central and one from Durango to round out the 2021 team.

“They all three had great years,” Indians coach Neil Samples said. “They were the best in the conference at their respective weights, which is great. Also, two of the three ended up placing at the state tournament which was a great end to a good season.”

Martinez placed second at the state tournament while Lopez, just a sophomore, placed fifth. The two were able to place in a crowded, 4A field filled with talent. Before state, Lopez secured a number of key wins against top wrestlers in his weight class.

Martinez finished the season 25-3 while Lopez was 23-6.

Alcazar entered regionals 16-5 but lost in his first match. Throughout the season, he had several key wins, with perhaps the most exciting coming after a last-chance, stunning pin against Delta High School’s Jeffery Griffith. Alcazar was a point away from losing via technical fall. But he managed to pin Griffith after a pair of key moves.

Here’s the rest of the all-conference team:

Fruita:

106: Geno Gallegos

132: Parker Noah

138: Trent Target

152: Sullivan Sample

285: Joseph Shepardson

Grand Junction:

113: Landon Scarbrough

120: Andrew Leyba

145: Kieran Thompson

Grand Junction Central:

126: Davian Sandoval

160: Devin Hickey

Durango:

170: Tyler Woodworth

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Tags

Load comments