Three Montrose wrestlers were bestowed as best of the best in the 2021 Southwestern League conference.
Isaiah Alcazar (182), Raul Martinez (195) and Dmarion Lopez (220) were named to the SWL All-Conference wrestling team. The trio joined five players from Fruita, three from Grand Junction, two from Grand Junction Central and one from Durango to round out the 2021 team.
“They all three had great years,” Indians coach Neil Samples said. “They were the best in the conference at their respective weights, which is great. Also, two of the three ended up placing at the state tournament which was a great end to a good season.”
Martinez placed second at the state tournament while Lopez, just a sophomore, placed fifth. The two were able to place in a crowded, 4A field filled with talent. Before state, Lopez secured a number of key wins against top wrestlers in his weight class.
Martinez finished the season 25-3 while Lopez was 23-6.
Alcazar entered regionals 16-5 but lost in his first match. Throughout the season, he had several key wins, with perhaps the most exciting coming after a last-chance, stunning pin against Delta High School’s Jeffery Griffith. Alcazar was a point away from losing via technical fall. But he managed to pin Griffith after a pair of key moves.
Here’s the rest of the all-conference team:
Fruita:
106: Geno Gallegos
132: Parker Noah
138: Trent Target
152: Sullivan Sample
285: Joseph Shepardson
Grand Junction:
113: Landon Scarbrough
120: Andrew Leyba
145: Kieran Thompson
Grand Junction Central:
126: Davian Sandoval
160: Devin Hickey
Durango:
170: Tyler Woodworth
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
