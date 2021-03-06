A day after Montrose didn’t have any wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, momentum shifted during Day 2 of the regional tournament. Brandon Van Nooten, Raul Martinez and Dmarion Lopez each placed first in their regions and qualified for state (each weight class takes the top two finishers).
“They (the qualifiers) all wrestled really well, our whole team wrestled well,” coach Neil Samples said on Saturday. “Every kid wrestled hard.”
Samples was pleased with the way the team wrestled despite not seeing a Montrose wrestler qualify on Friday. Kamron Alegria, too, would have qualified under the normal format, but finished fourth in his region, losing in the semifinals and in the match for third place.
“His (Alegria’s) region was stacked,” Samples said. “He had the toughest region in 4A.”
Alegria lost to Avelino Mota before losing to Bryan Dickerson for third place.
Lopez (20-2) was a force on Saturday, breezing through his region at 220 with three victories by pin, two of which came within a minute. Lopez pinned Taylor Graff in the final match and now heads to the state tournament with serious momentum.
“He was fired up and he showed it,” Samples said of Lopez’ performance. “He rolled through those kids pretty quick.”
Martinez (21-2), too, secured wins by pin to reach the final, but needed a 5-2 decision to secure the first place finish.
Van Nooten had a pin victory in his first match, but needed more technical work to win his region. He defeated Sage Gavin in the semifinals by decision 4-2, and was clutch late in the final, netting a key takedown in the third period en route to a slim 3-2 win over Buddy Almintakh.
“We were hoping to get a couple more kids in, but with the top two it makes it hard to get to that final match,” Samples said of his team’s performance. “Everybody wrestled hard, that's all you can ask for.”
The qualifiers will head to the Southwest Motor Events Center in Pueblo next weekend, the site of the state tournament. The 4A quarterfinals will start on Saturday at 9 a.m. The tournament is not open to the general public, but tickets will be distributed to schools who had student-athletes qualify.
