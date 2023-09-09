Montrose High School's Jaxon Killen, 16, and Jericho Tosi, 57, tackle Erie quarterback Blake Barnett, 3, in the first quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Montrose High School's Blake Griffen drives for a gain in the first quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Montrose High School's Austin Zimmer, 3, drives for a gain in the first quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Montrose High School's JAxon Killen, 16, runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Members of the Montrose High School defense tackle Erie quarterback Blake Barnett, 3, in the first quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Montrose High School's Austin Zimmer, 3, drives for a gain in the second quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Montrose High School's Austin Zimmer, 3, drives for a gain in the second quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Montrose High School's Gage Wareham, 9, hands the ball off to Aiden Grijalva, 6, in the second quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Members of the Montrose High School force an Erie fumble that was changed to a non-fumble in the first quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
Montrose High School's Austin Zimmer, 3, dives for a two-point converstion in the first quarter aganist Erie High School Friday evening, September 9, 2023 at MHS. (William Woody)
While Erie quarterback Blake Barnett was busy planting an Erie flag in the middle of Montrose’s home field, the Red Hawks were busy writing up a receipt.
This won’t be forgotten. Not by a long shot.
Going into a showdown of two teams highly ranked in the Class 4A Colorado Preps Media Poll, there was no mistaking that this rivalry is intense. In fact, the Montrose players told coach Brett Mertens earlier this season that it was Erie, not Fruita Monument, that they considered as their top rival.
That’s why the 38-28 loss to the Tigers was disappointing. What made it painful is that the Red Hawks (1-2 overall) jumped out to an early lead thanks to touchdowns from Jaxon Killen and Blake Griffin before the offense sputtered out and the Tigers (2-1) took control.
“We ran the ball really well in the first quarter,” Mertens said. “We got a stop on defense. We hit a big reverse early and it got to 16-7 at one point. Then we went through a lull and I don’t think we scored the rest of the first of the half.”
And that’s too much time to not reach when the end zone when a quarterback like Barnett is on the opposing side. He led three scoring drives that gave the Tigers a 24-16 lead at halftime.
“It wasn’t really any big plays, they were just better than us in the second quarter,” Mertens said.
The Red Hawks regained some momentum early in the third on a quick scoring drive that was capped off with another Killen touchdown. The failed 2-point conversion kept it a two-point game but that’s as close as Montrose got for the rest of the night. Midway through the third, Barnett threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to once again make it a two-score game.
Each team found the end zone one more time, but much like when Montrose made the trip to Erie a year ago, it was the visiting getting to enjoy a long bus ride after a win.
Erie didn’t wait to get on the bus before celebrating and made no bones over the joy it felt getting some desired revenge from last year’s loss.
“I learned that I wouldn’t trade my team for their team right now,” Mertens said. “I like coaching my boys and it got a little heated and there are some things that I don’t like about what happened.”
The Red Hawks were disappointed, but not angry, following the loss to Palmer Ridge in Week 1 and they responded with a great week of practice and a dominant performance against Fruita Monument. Time will tell how this loss will resonate with the players, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Hawks work with a degree of focus for the rest of the year that they didn’t have entering this game.
“Our kids are competitive kids and they’re super motivated,” Mertens said. “I’m proud of them because week in and week out they give everything to play this game that we love.”
The Hawks are back on the road on Thursday to take on a winless Palisade team that is reeling from a loss to Delta on Friday night.
