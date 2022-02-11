A very tall and talented Vail Mountain basketball team visited the Olathe Pirates on Friday evening and walked away with the 20-point victory, 61-41.
The win moves the Rangers record to 13-3 while the Pirate fall to 4-11.
Looking at the final score does not tell the full story of this game. The two teams played virtually even basketball in the first quarter with the Rangers leading 13-12. At halftime, the Rangers had increased their lead to 26-19.
The third quarter became the focal point of the contest as the Rangers scored 15 points in the quarter and their defense, plus some poor shooting by the Pirates, rendered the latter scoreless during the period.
The Pirates found their shooting touch in the final quarter and outscored the Rangers 22-20.
Xzavier Waterman and Jerrel Vigil led the Pirates in scoring with 13 points each. Miguel Lara had six points and Camden Thrush added five points.
The Pirates shot just 31 percent from the field, and less than 20 percent from three-point land.
From the charity stripe, the Pirates converted 85 percent of their shots.
Garrett Walraven led the Pirates in the rebounding department. He collected 10 rebounds, including eight on the defensive end. Waterman contributed six rebounds to the team total of 27.
Turnovers played a big part in this game as the Pirates turned the ball over 22 times.
“We played as a team tonight and we brought all of our bench into the action," Walraven said. "We played as a unit and even against a top team in our league and a top seven team in the state. We hung 41 on them, which not many teams this year have been able to do.”
“We held that team to 25 points in the first half," Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. "They are a top six team in the state, so I think we were really happy with our effort. It’s been a couple games since we have been in one of these close games and perhaps we weren’t ready.
"We’ve had some starts in the third quarters that have been really tough for us this year. I thought we had some good shots; they just didn’t fall. They made some adjustments on their defense at half where they were flashing hard to the bucket and we just didn’t realize it and they made several layups and stretched their lead.”
The Pirates hit the road on Tuesday as they travel to Cedaredge for a make-up game that was canceled earlier in the season.
“We’re just thrilled to death to have a second opportunity to play them," Feeback said. "They are a real good team, well coached and they run like the roadrunner, so we had better put on our track shoes and show up ready to play."