Compiled by Andrew Kiser
1. Montrose XC advances to state tournament
Montrose runners Sean Graff and Kelsey Rycenga ended their cross country careers on a high note as the pair advanced to their fourth and final state tournament.
The boys team also had some familiar faces and new ones as well qualify for the competition as Jonas Graff, Zack Oldroyd, Nels Motley, Joshua Simpson, Zack Morris and Ethan Birchem all competed at state on Oct. 26.
2. Indians hang on for last-minute win
The Montrose Indians football team had another 10-win season, but the most exciting game probably came against in the third contest of the year against Durango on Sept. 13.
It was certainly the closest victory for the Indians.
The defense stopped a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to secure the 14-13 win against the Demons.
3. Boys golf wins again
The Montrose boys golf team continued its historic streak this season as the Indians won the team title, for the third-straight year, and Micah Stangebye nabbed his second-consecutive individual championship.
Senior Ryan Lords and junior Jordan Jennings, along with Stangebye, helped win the Indians three-peat while freshman Jake Legg earned his first state team title.
4. Montrose soccer wins SWL title and opening state match
The Indians had a rough start to the season but the soccer team responded by going on a tear in the latter half of the year.
This accumulated with Montrose winning the Southwestern League title over Durango.
The Indians had to go on the road to secure their league championship. Despite trailing 1-0 early, Montrose came back with two goals to win, 2-1, and secure the SWL on the last day of the regular season.
About a week later, Montrose also won its first state title game in two years after winning at Loveland with an identical 2-1 score.
5. Lady Indians advance to state after hard-fought regionals
If there’s only one word to describe, the Montrose volleyball team then it’s probably — grind.
The Lady Indians grinded away all season and especially during the regional tournament on Nov. 9.
Montrose, Longmont and Eagle Valley all entered a 1-1 tie after the initial rounds. After Longmont defeated Eagle Valley in the sudden-death round, the Lady Indians only had to defeat the Trojans to make their way to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
Following a back and forth battle, the Lady Indians pulled away late to win 25-20 and punch their ticket to state.
