With the winter sports season wrapping up this past week, the Montrose Daily Press wants to take a look back on Montrose and Olathe’s accomplishments over the last three and a half months.
This isn’t a countdown of these events but rather a listing of these moments.
Montrose boys hoops win big on Senior Night
In what’s going to be one of the most emotional Senior Nights in recent memory, the Montrose boys basketball team went out and earned an important victory over Fruita Monument on Feb. 18.
The night was filled with tears as the Indians honored the late Connor Imus, who would have been a senior this year, but tragically drowned before the season in May 2019.
Hugs were given to Imus’ family from the coaching staff and seniors Trey Schwerdtfeger and Sean Alex.
After the game, the team dedicated the win to Imus and Alex’s mother, who passed away in August last year.
Montrose and Olathe wrestlers place at state
This season’s wrestlers had a huge day on the big stage.
Montrose wrestlers Cole Simmons, Ben Robuck, Kaale Bradshaw and Raul Martinez, as well as Olathe’s Brent Gray came away with medals from the state tournament on Feb. 22.
Simmons came away as the runner-up, Robuck took third place while Bradshaw, Martinez and Gray all placed sixth.
As a team, Montrose ended up coming away with an eighth-place finish.
Lady Indians qualify six to state
Following a year in which no one from the Montrose girls swim team qualified for state, the Lady Indians sent six athletes to the final tourney of the year back on Feb. 18.
Freshman Julia TenNapel was the only Montrose swimmer to place at state as she took 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke with personal-best time of 1:10.00
Meanwhile, Natalee Luis, Alex and Megan Waxler, Caitlyn Dillon and Ashleigh Richards all qualified for state but didn’t compete in the finals.
This team has a bright future.Out of the six swimmers to go to state, five of them will be back next season, and four of those are underclassmen.
Olathe girls and boys hoops advance in district tournament
Both the Olathe boys and girls basketball teams had young rosters this past season, but they showed promise during the year.
Each unit won a district tournament game, with both happening on Feb. 22, after neither did so a season ago.
The Pirates’ win was even more of a boost of confidence as they won against a Basalt team that they lost to earlier in the year. For the Lady Pirates, their tourney win came in the form of a 53-point win over Gunnison.
Lady Indians win second-straight Black Canyon Classic
The Montrose girls basketball team’s dominance at home was on full display during three games of the Black Canyon Classic, the Lady Indians’ home hoops tournament from Dec. 19-21.
Montrose won all three games by at least 17 points, helping the team secure its second-straight home tourney victory.
All three contests showcased the Lady Indians’ defense and senior leadership.
