The Montrose girls golf team will have a new head coach — at least for this season. With Kala Rusk recently named the new golf pro for the course at Cobble Creek, becoming the first woman PGA Class A pro to lead a course in Montrose, former girls coach Jim Scarry will assume head coaching duties for one more season. Rusk, a former golfer at MHS when Scarry was head coach, will stick around as assistant coach while handling the responsibilities of her new title.
“We work really well together,” Scarry said in an interview. “Kala and I have had a great relationship since when she was a ninth grader. What a great success story, for her to become head golf pro.”
The two will lead a girls team that’s without any seniors for the 2021 season, and many of this year’s juniors didn’t get to play in tournaments as sophomores, with the season canceled due to effects from the pandemic.
With tournament play a massively different experience than that of casual play, the girls will need to learn their own game as they play through a condensed season.
“They’re going to have to learn how to play as a group, grow up fast, and get some tournament experience,” Scarry said. “They’ve got some skills, but now we’ve got to turn those skills into being a good player.
“It’s going to be exciting and fun to work with them and watch them develop.”
A pair of girls that come from golfing families are Grace DeJulio and Makayla Beaver, with both having plenty of golf experience, but little when it comes to tournaments. DeJulio could adjust quickly, though, as she features a long drive that can net some serious distance.
Juniors Siera Mihavetz, Savanah Piquette and Madisen Matoush also return. The girls will need to learn and adjust quickly, as they will experience a stretch where they have three tournaments in a span of eight days.
“When you out there golfing, you’ve got to take every shot,” Scarry said. “It is your game, and every course is different, so really the biggest challenge is to get them out there playing enough to get that experience. Getting them to learn their own game, because everybody’s game is different.”
Part of that early, fast and furious exposure is by design — to see where the girls stand fundamentally so tweaks or adjustments can be made in practice. The team has plenty of potential, Scarry said, and he’ll have his eye on a few aspects as they navigate the early season schedule — the girls’ attitude, and how they handle tournament play. And with eight players on the roster, everybody will get some experience — the juniors are joined by sophomore Kendyll Bernatis, and freshmen Giada Amundson and Eleanor Waldon.
Of course, as the girls learn their strong points, develop their skills and work on their shots around the green, they will be challenged, too.
“That’s the fun of doing it,” Scarry said. “That’s the beauty of this game. It’s so challenging in so many ways.”
The girls are off to a strong start, proving it last Friday at the Chipeta Invitational in Palisade. Montrose finished first overall among all teams with a total of 246, two strokes ahead of second-place Fruita (248).
DeJulio led the way for Montrose, posting a 75, good for second place behind Cierra Noetzelmann (73) of Fruita. Mihavetz placed in a three-way tie for fourth at 84, and Amundson was also in the top 10, placing ninth with a score of 87.
The girls followed that performance with another first-place finish, this time at the Black Canyon Invitational in Montrose on Tuesday. Montrose posted a team score of 280, one stroke ahead of Gunnison, and had three golfers in the top five, including DeJulio, who came in second with an 89.
Mihavetz came in fourth, at 95, one stroke in front of teammate Piquette (96).
The Indians won’t head to Cortez next Tuesday as originally planned, opting for additional time to prepare for the home tournament at Cobble Creek on May 6.
After Cobble, this season, the girls will tee off at the Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction, Adobe Creek National in Fruita, River Valley Ranch, again at Palisade, and finishing at Tiaro Rado in Grand Junction before regionals.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
