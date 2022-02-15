Olathe's Silvano Alejandro battles to put Talan Hulet to the mat during action in the 138-pound match at Olathe High Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Alejandro would go on to win by pin fall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe's Trevor Piatt battles for the pin over North Fork's Mich Finlayson during action Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Olathe. Pratt went on to win by pinfall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe's Silvano Alejandro battles to put Talan Hulet to the mat during action in the 138-pound match at Olathe High Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Alejandro would go on to win by pin fall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe's Trevor Piatt battles for the pin over North Fork's Mich Finlayson during action Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Olathe. Pratt went on to win by pinfall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe boys varsity wrestling coach Tee Jay Rose has been repeating his message that the entire wrestling season comes down to getting ready for the regional qualifying tournament, which is the ticket to compete for a state championship.
The regional tournament, held in Buena Vista this past weekend, produced two Olathe wrestlers who qualified for a trip to the Front Range and a spot in the state championships.
Trevor Piatt in the 106-pound weight class finished in third place and Silvano Alejandro in the 132-pound weight class finished in second place.
The wrestlers from Olathe represented the school very well as the team placed ninth with 59 points. The Pirates finished tied with Ignacio.
The overall points winner was Buena Vista, followed closely by the Hayden Tigers and the North Fork Miners. A total of sixteen schools scored points in the regional tournament.
Here are the results for the Olathe wrestlers:
• Trevor Piatt (106) placed third.
• Luke McCullough (113) placed sixth.
• Silvano Alejandro (132) placed second.
• Trenton Fletcher (138) placed fifth.
• Jordan Perez (195) placed sixth.
“This was about what we expected," Rose said. "All of our wrestlers got good experience at the regionals and this will help the whole team for next year.”
Rose said his two qualifiers will give a good account of themselves at the next level.
The state wrestling championships will be held at the Ball Arena in downtown Denver on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24, 25 and 26.
Champions in all of the weight classes will be crowned on Saturday evening.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone