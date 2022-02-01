When Trey Reese is moving like he did Tuesday, he’s hard to stop.
The senior point guard was in another gear against Fruita, muscling his way towards the rim and finishing with his signature lefty touch. He was especially on brand during his six-point third quarter, when his play and spark offensively helped Montrose gain a 42-26 lead during a 14-3 run.
He crossed his man up in the fourth quarter, which left the latter in the dust and elicited cheers from the crowd, and knocked down a mid-range jumper.
He was doing anything and everything in the Indians’ (18-0) 63-48 win over the Wildcats (7-10).
“Trey was phenomenal tonight on both ends of the floor,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “When he has the ball in his hands, good things happen.”
Reese finished with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. It was his second double-double of the season — he posted a 10-point, 10-assist performance in a win against Pueblo West in early January.
He took care of the ball, too, posting just one turnover on Tuesday.
“My teammates just kept feeding me the ball and I was just finishing well at the rim,” Reese said. “It’s nice to have open looks.”
The 18 points were a season-high for the senior guard, who had posted seven double-digit scoring games before Tuesday. He’s been dishing out assists all season and was at it again Tuesday — he reared back on a handful of his passes and let them fly, finding open teammates down the court in transition.
All that was missing was a triple, but he didn’t need that look. He was carving up Fruita in every other facet of the game.
“His mid-range game has been great,” Voehringer said. “He’s a coach on the floor. When he has the ball in his hands, I don’t need to say anything. Ninety-nine percent of the time he’s making the right play."
Reese’s play was a boost on a night the Indians struggled defensively. Fruita was in the bonus at the start of the fourth quarter — a rarity this season for teams playing Montrose — and Fletcher Cheezum and Ashden Oberg finished the game with four fouls.
On a few occasions, Montrose fouled shooters more than a dozen feet away from the basket.
It helped keep the game within reach for the Wildcats, who finished 14-for-19 from the free throw line. They were also offensively consistent throughout, scoring more than at least 10 points in each quarter.
“We gave up too much penetration and didn’t communicate very well defensively tonight,” Voehringer said. “We have high expectations on the defensive end, and I thought we had too many breakdowns.”
Fruita sophomore Austin Reed was a benefactor on a few of Montrose’s breakdowns. A quick, strong ball-handling guard, Reed converted a handful of fade-away, mid-range jump shots. He knocked down a triple in the fourth quarter but did most of his damage in the first half, scoring nine of his 16 points.
Reed was the Wildcats’ lone scorer in double digits in a game they were without leading scorer Skylar Johnson. Adan Flores, who had scored four points in nine games this season, had eight, and Connor Laible matched a season-high with nine.
“If we’re going to make it to where we need to make it down the road, we have to play better than we did tonight defensively,” Voehringer said.
Montrose did help itself at the free throw line, converting 14-of-18, a 77% clip. Luke Hutto largely led the effort in the category, shooting 8-for-10 from the charity stripe. He finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
It’s the first time this season Hutto has had back-to-back games with at least 20 points.
Cheezum finished 4-for-12, including 1-for-8 from deep, in the win and Oberg had seven points. Cody Proctor rounded out the scoring with five points while chipping in three steals.
“These are two teams — Durango and Fruita — that have made us work,” Voehringer said. “That’s what we need. We need games like this where we’re going to have to play for 32 minutes and not take possessions off.”
Montrose, which moved up to No. 3 in the weekly 4A rankings from CHSAA and remains at No. 3 in the 4A RPI, hosts Eagle Valley on Saturday. It’s the fourth game in a six-game homestand and tips off at 3:30 p.m.