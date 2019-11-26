Montrose coach Brett Mertens preached all week that if the Indians won the turnover battle, then the chances of his team returning to the state semifinals were very high.
But in Saturday’s home football game, the Pueblo West Cyclones (11-1) capitalized on four Montrose (10-2) turnovers. And, despite scoring 19 straight second-half points after down 24-0 early in the third period, the Indians couldn’t come back as their season ended with a 31-19 quarterfinals loss.
“I’ve never been more proud of their effort than in the second half,” Mertens said. “When you’re down 24-0 and your back is against the wall, it’s easy to give up.”
Three of Montrose’s turnovers came in the second half (two fumbles and an interception), and the other one came early in the fourth quarter.
“We certainly can’t make that many mistakes,” said Mertens but credited the Cyclones players for forcing those giveaways.
Still, Montrose made it a one-possession game at 24-19 after fullback Cole Simmons scored on 4-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
But the Cyclones responded with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 3:42 remaining to effectively ice the game.
“We fought to the end and gave everything that we got,” said Simmons, a senior. “But Pueblo West played their game and they beat us.”
The Cyclones started the scoring on their first drive of the game, finding the end zone on a 49-yard run to take the lead for good.
From the rest of the first quarter to late in the second period, both teams struggled to put any points on the board.
After entering the red zone, Pueblo West looked like it was going to score around the midway point of the second quarter. Montrose’s Ethan Hartman snagged an interception on fourth down to end the scoring threat.
Although the Indians created the turnover, they gave the ball back on their next possession. The offense tried to get tricky with a double pass, but the Cyclones defense was able to track the ball down and haul in an interception.
Two possessions later, Pueblo West added onto its lead as the visiting team kicked a 26-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead with about two minutes before halftime.
After a Montrose three and out, Pueblo West got the ball back and was able to string together another scoring drive before halftime.
This time the Cyclones found the endzone with 12.2 seconds left in the first half, giving them a 17-0 advantage heading into the locker room.
Montrose had its first failed onside kick attempt of the season to start the second half. The Indians recovered the ball, but Aaron Dietrich’s kick didn’t go the necessary 10 yards, triggering a flag and possession to the Cyclones.
This gave them a short field to work with. They capitalized, scoring again to take a 24-0 lead.
For the next quarter and a half, Montrose would put up three unanswered touchdowns.
The Indians’ first TD came on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Keagan Goodwin to Dietrich. The hosts then went for a two-point conversion but couldn’t convert.
Montrose went for another onside kick, and Dietrich recovered it.
The Goodwin-Dietrich connection worked out again for another score as the senior wide receiver snagged the ball between two Pueblo West defenders on a fade route. The extra point, however, went wide of the goalpost.
Mertens praised the effort of his senior class as the players never let up. To that end, the efforts of Simmons, Dietrich and Emmert Kastendieck — who had a few key runs and a big kickoff return setting up Montrose’s scores — were just a few key players in cutting the lead to five late in the fourth quarter.
“They were outstanding. I’m going to miss that crew a lot,” Mertens said. “They played with a lot of heart and effort.”
Simmons said he believes he and his senior teammates have created a winning tradition that will continue on even after they move on from high school football.
“We’ve changed the culture around here and that’s the biggest deal for us,” Simmons said. “We just changed it and helped the underclassmen going with it.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.