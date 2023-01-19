The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team embarked on its fourth road trip this season, this time to Glenwood Springs to take on the Demons on their home court. The Demons prevailed 52 to 47 in a hard-fought battle.
The Demons jumped out to a 7 point lead after one period of play, 14 to 7. The Red Hawks outscored the Demons in the second period by two points and found themselves under water at the half, 22-17.
The Red Hawks fell victim to a tight press throughout the contest and the pressure caused many turnovers as the Red Hawks were unable to break the pressure and get the basketball into the offensive zone.
Despite the pressure and the turnovers the Red Hawks hung tough and were only behind by 6 points heading into the final stanza. The Demons only out-scored the Red Hawks by a 16-15 margin in the fourth period, and won by the score of 52-47.
A couple of issues gave the Red Hawks trouble in this game. They turned the ball over 20-times and they were bothered by the Demons’ pressure defense and their full court press.
Two freshmen, Mayce Oberg (16 points) and Maggie Legg (13 points) led the Red Hawks in scoring. Bryar Moss chipped in with 8 points and Kenzie Bush and Heather Power each added 5 to the Red Hawks total.
The Red Hawks were led on the backboards by Mayce Oberg with 11 rebounds including 4 on the offensive glass. Heather Power chipped in with 6 rebounds. No other Red Hawk had more than a single rebound.
The Red Hawks saw their overall record fall to nine wins and three losses, and are still 0-1 in league action. The Demons raised their overall record to 8-5, and have not yet run into league competition.
The Red Hawks head out of town again this Saturday, Jan. 21, with another road trip to Eagle Valley to take on the Red Devils. First tip is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
