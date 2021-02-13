Trent Blundell, MHS football

Montrose’s Trent Blundell swarms a Chatfield running back to secure the safety in a 43-12 Montrose win on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose High School football team had 12 players represented in the 2020 Western Slope League (WSL) All-Conference teams (first and second-team).

Senior Colten Brueggeman was named WSL Lineman of the Year, and was also named first-team all-state for Season A. Senior kicker Jake Green was named WSL Special Teams Player of the Year.

Trent Blundell, Austin Griffin and Raul Martinez were named all-state honorable mentions.

Here are the players named to the 2020 WSL teams (by name, position(s) and grade):

First-Team:• Colten Brueggeman, OL, senior

• Raul Martinez, OL and DL, senior

• Jake Green, K, senior

• Trent Blundell, RB and DB, senior

• Austin Griffin, MLB and FB, junior

• Bode Greiner, MLB and G, junior

• Ethan Hartman, RB and DB, junior

Second-Team:

• Kyler Bronec, OL, senior

• Keagan Goodwin, QB and DB, senior

• Tayne Ila, FB and LB, junior

• Raul Rascon, OL, sophomore

• DMarian Lopez, OL, sophomore

Honorable Mention:

• Anthony Ball, DB, senior

• Jack Christian, TE and WR, senior

• Tristan Cramer, DL, senior

• Eli Evans, RB, senior

• Blake Griffin, RB, freshman

The Indians finished 4-3 on the season and made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed before losing 76-34 to No. 1 seed Dakota Ridge in the opening round.

On the season, Montrose rushed for 2,188 yards for an average of 312.6 rushing yards per game. They scored 35 total touchdowns, nine of those courtesy of Blundell.

Defensively, they collected 425 tackles as a team, including a team-high 92 from Greiner. They added five sacks and nine interceptions.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

