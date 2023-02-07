Twin wins for Lady Pirates' basketball; OHS boys fall to North Fork, Meeker

Olathe's Tyra Gray (10) plays strong defensive pressure against Cedarede's Maya Cerise (21) during action Jan. 27 at Olathe High. Olathe hoops notched two more victories last week, over North Fork and Meeker. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)
The Olathe High School girls basketball team improved its record to 11-4 and solidified its hold on second place in the Class 3A Western Slope League with a pair of wins last week.
The Pirates held North Fork to 19% shooting from the field en route to a 35-27 victory in Hotchkiss. The Miners led 12-9 after one quarter but scored six points across the next two quarters as Olathe built on its strong defense.
Three players combined for the bulk of the Pirates’ scoring, led by Delana Mountford’s 11 points. Tyra Gray and Analise Marin each finished with nine points.
The same strong defense was supplemented by a stronger offensive performance later in the week when the Pirates defeated Meeker 46-37.
Olathe fell behind by one point in the first half but exploded in third quarter to open a nine-point advantage that they’d carry the rest of the way.
Kiandra Liles paced the offensive attack with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting from long range. Gray scrapped her way to 13 points, making the most of her multi-faceted offensive game despite a relatively poor shooting night. Mountford had eight points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The top two teams in the 3A Western Slope League square off Tuesday night in Olathe. The Pirates host Grand Valley at 5:30 p.m., then host Roaring Fork on Friday at 5:30 p.m. They travel to Aspen on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Pirates’ losing streak was extended to nine games after they fell to North Fork and Meeker last week.
Olathe trailed by double digits in the first half of both games, with the Miners winning 55-36 and the Cowboys earning a 57-32 victory.
The Pirates will face Grand Valley and Roaring Fork next week, with tip-off scheduled for roughly 90 minutes after their female counterparts start play.
