Two in a row: MHS boys golf wins second straight tournament

The Montrose High School boys golf team won its second straight tournament Thursday with four golfers breaking 80 and Noah Richmond again shooting one-under par for the second straight day.
Montrose posted a four-golfer score of 224, four shots ahead of the Steamboat Sailors to win the Montrose Invitational at Cobble Creek. Montezuma and Eagle Valley both finished third at 231. Wednesday, the MHS team won the Black Canyon Invitational.
Richmond birdied 18 to post 71. Thayer Piewe of Montezuma was the medalist for the day’s tournament with a three-under 68. Colin Kagan of Steambat Springs also shot 71, tying Richmond.
Jake Legg shot 75 with Blake Highland and Connor Bell each posting 78s. All four golfers placed in the top seven. The tournament hosted a field from 13 Western Slope schools.
“Noah hit the ball well and played with a lot of confidence,” said Steve Skiff, the MHS coach. “We had good rounds from Jake, Connor, Blake. They didn’t have their ‘A’ games, but we improved, and the win is a good confidence booster. It’s something we can build on.”
Liam Beshoar completed the team’s scoring with an 83.
Seven more Montrose golfers competed in the tournament with two breaking 80. Caleb Caskey (77) and Caleb Freeland (79), both sophomores, reflect how deep this year’s team is. Logan Files posted an 82 with Kyden Adams (89), John Cruz (90), Benjamin Leu (93) Sean Walsh (100) rounding out the scoring.
Jack Kaul, a freshman at Grand Junction Central, had the shot of the tournament. Kaul scored a hole-in-one on a par four, the 264 yard 15th hole at Cobble. Kaul had 82 on the day and the Tigers posted a 251 score.
Montrose has won two tournaments this season, finishing second in another. They will be playing Monday in Grand Junction at the Tiara Rado Golf Course.
