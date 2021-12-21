The population of Broomfield is roughly 28 times that of Cedaredge. That didn’t deter the Cedaredge High School wrestling team this past weekend at the Warrior Classic.
The Bruins finished second in the 43-team field, just shy of Broomfield but ahead of several other large schools across four states.
“It’s a glimpse into what we do every day in the wrestling room,” Cedaredge coach Cutter Garrison said. “The work the boys put in. This is something that means a lot for wrestling in Cedaredge and in Delta County.”
The second-place trophy is the first from the Warrior Classic to be housed in the trophy case at Cedaredge High School, but it wasn’t the only groundbreaking performance for the Bruins. Lane Hunsberger took home the tournament title at 132 pounds, as did Ty Walck 182 pounds, for what Garrison believes are the first individual Warrior Classic championships in school history.
“For Lane, it was one of his personal goals to win the Warrior Classic last year, then the pandemic hit and we didn’t get to do that,” Garrison said. “He got to get it done this year. The Warrior (Classic) is like the mini-state before state in December. These wins show all the work Lane and Ty have put into the craft and it means a lot to the program. For them to do this on the same evening is incredible.”
The Bruins had four additional placers at the tournament. Tel Geyer took second at 106 pounds, falling to Broomfield’s Cody Tanner. Tayton Nelson placed fourth in the 120-pound bracket, as did Landon Martin in the 126-pound bracket. Ethan Toothaker took third at 138 pounds.
“Of the six that we placed, we had the two seniors winning, but everybody else is returning (next year),” Garrison said. “Tel is going to be one heck of a wrestler for us. He sets his expectations and goals pretty high for himself and he has some lineage in the sport. He puts in work at home, he puts in work at practice. He comes from a wrestling family.
“Then you have Ethan Toothaker finishing third in a middle weight, which is awesome. That’s extremely hard to do for a freshman at that weight and I’m proud of the way he battled.”
The Bruins are off for Christmas break and return Jan. 15 for the Wiggins Invitational.
