Van Nooten thriving this season after offseason workout

Whether it’s jumping up to the heavyweight class, or grappling in his normal 220-pound class, Brandon Van Nooten will do just about anything to help out the Montrose wrestling team.
“He’s just being a good teammate,” coach Neil Samples said. “He’s been competing and beating a lot of good heavyweights. And he’s 70 pounds lighter than some of them.”
This year, Van Nooten has become a feared wrestler to not just heavyweight opponents, but those in his weight class. The Montrose grappler is currently ranked in the top 10 in the 220-pound class in Class 4A.
Van Nooten said he’s always hoped for such a rating, adding “it’s a dream come true.”
He credited his improvement this season to his coaches in addition to a vigorous offseason in which he lifted weights every day and trained frequently in the wrestling room.
“I just did that all to get better,” Van Nooten said.
That extra work has helped the sport come easier for Van Nooten.
He said when he wrestles, time seems to slow down as he’s able to think about how to apply his technique to his opponent.
“(Last season) I was worried about if I was doing it right,” he said. “Now, I can perfect it.”
It doesn’t hurt that his offseason workout has helped him outmuscle his opponents.
“He’s as strong as an ox,” Samples said.
He added Van Nooten’s strength is not his only impressive trait. The Montrose wrestler has also showcased a different mental approach to the sport this season, Samples said.
“The biggest thing is his confidence,” said Samples. “Last year, he was timid. He was a decent wrestler but the fire wasn’t in him. This year, you see that. He’s being more offensive, taking shots and going after pins.”
Van Nooten certainly had flashes last season as to what’s to come after he came in fifth at the regional tournament — which was one place off of becoming a state qualifier.
He said he doesn’t only want to outdo last year’s regional performance, but he hopes it can propel him to place at the state tournament in February.
The Indians grappler has had success so far this season in tournaments that have a state-tourney feeling.
Van Nooten recently took fifth place in the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah, which had teams from Wyoming, Colorado and, of course, the Beehive State.
As for now, Van Nooten is using this part of the season trying to scope out who he may battle out on the mat at either regional or state. He said his coaches will point out a potential opponent who may also be ranked in the top 10 or one who previously placed at state.
Van Nooten said this will help come postseason time.
“I’m able to watch and see how they work,” he said.
