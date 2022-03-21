Olathe High School's Warren Wagner (1) fires an infield hit to first to record the out during action against Salida on March 19, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe High School's Bryson Inda (11) relays an infield hit to second to teammate Beau England (7) who would then relay to first to turn a double play for the Pirates during action against Salida on March 19, 2022. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
After losing their opening game at the Delta tournament the Salida Spartans took out their frustrations on the Olathe Pirates at Hubbard Field as they put up 25 runs in a mercy rule, shortened four-inning game.
The Pirates did not fare well in the tournament losing all three games by a combined score of 56-9.
Things got off to a questionable start was the first two Spartan batters reached on errors by the Pirates. Salida scored both runs to lead 2-0 with the Pirates coming to bat. A strike out and two ground ball outs finished the Pirates in the bottom half of the first inning.
Things got progressively more difficult as the Spartans sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored eight runs. The Pirates scored their first run in the second inning as Bryson Inda singled and moved around the bases and scored on a ground out by Jayden Estrada.
The Spartans added four runs in the third inning and 11 runs in the four as they sent 15 batters to the plate.
Pirate pitchers did not help their own cause as they walked five straight batters and a total of seven batters in the fourth inning.
The mercy rule ended the game when the Pirates were unable to score in their half of the fourth inning.
Nine freshmen played in the game against the Spartans.
Next up for the Pirates will be a junior varsity game against the Delta Panthers here at Hubbard Field in Olathe. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
