A monumental occasion occurred earlier this month when long-time swim coach and all-around nice guy Silas Almgren announced his retirement from coaching.
The only thing better than his track record of producing top talent in the state is the laid-back, open atmosphere that he created.
Long-time Montrose Marlins volunteer Suzi King hit the nail on the head when she remarked that Almgren allowed having more recreational swimmers and elite swimmers all in the same pool.
That just shows that Almgren wanted to not only teach the fundamentals of sports, but what one receives when playing in any sport.
Leadership, responsibility and selflessness are just some of the assets athletes of any level can take with them for the rest of their life.
When talking to King and swimmer Danny Bynum, it became clear Almgren wanted to be a positive role model for kids in Montrose.
The long-tenured coach has certainly become that. I can’t remember a time a swimmer was either brash or rude.
These kids are probably some of the most considerate and humble high schoolers that anyone would ever meet.
I always wondered if it was something in the water, but now I realize it was Almgren himself, who’s built an incredible, positive structure here locally.
3 league titles in 1 season? It can happen
To be able to write something like this shows just how talented Montrose athletes are despite being from a smaller community; but Montrose High School has three teams that are in a position to win a league title.
Those programs are football, boys soccer and volleyball, and they are all in control of their own destiny as of Tuesday afternoon.
Let’s start with volleyball. Although the Lady Indians are playing Grand Junction Central Tuesday night, they’re most likely a lock to win the match if their 3-0 sweep of Central earlier this season is any indication.
So that leaves a showdown between Montrose and Durango — the only one-loss teams in Southwestern League play — at 11 a.m., this Saturday.
This matchup is even more intriguing considering the only blemish on the Lady Indians’ resume in the SWL is a defeat in the Demons’ gym back in September.
It was hard-fought match as Montrose came back after being down 2-0. The Lady Indians won the next two games, both 25-17, before losing the last game 15-9.
But that was a month ago, and this MHS squad has shown it’s a team not to be trifled with as it’s gone on to defeat two extremely potent teams, Glenwood Springs and Fruita Monument, on the road.
Durango’s only league loss was to Fruita Monument at home.
This could mean Montrose is the favorite to win the SWL, but nothing’s certain. Either way, the Montrose-Durango contest will undoubtedly be a good one.
Speaking of Durango, the Demons’ boys soccer team is the one blocking the Indians’ chances from winning their SWL championship. The title will more than likely come down to the teams’ season-finale as the two units square off at 6 p.m., Friday in Durango.
Although Montrose’s only league loss came at home to Durango last month, the Indians are in the driver’s seat as the Demons have two SWL defeats (Fruita and Grand Junction). And the Indians’ 4-3 defeat could have been determined by the squad having a depleted roster the day of the match.
Meanwhile, Montrose has the upper hand thanks to its two wins over Fruita and a 5-0 W against Grand Junction back in September.
MHS has a rematch with Junction at 7 tonight but no matter the result the league title will come down to the winner of Montrose-versus-Durango.
Finally, the Montrose Indians football team’s league-securing game will be against the Ponderosa Mustangs at 6 p.m., Nov. 1.
It’s the same as last year as both teams will more than likely have the same undefeated Metro league records entering the contest.
That season, the Mustangs got the better of the Indians as Ponderosa was able to hoist the conference championship after defeating Montrose at home. But this year, the Indians will have the luxury of making the Denver-area school travel to the Western Slope for the chance to win the title.
And yes, it might seem like I’m shooting the gun a little too early as both schools have a game before and after the Nov. 1 game, but this seems the most likely scenario.
Montrose’s two opponents outside Ponderosa are Gateway and Aurora Central which are a combined 3-11. Additionally, Ponderosa will face off Aurora Central the week before playing Montrose.
So, on paper, the Montrose-Ponderosa contest will be the league-deciding game.
And sure there are a lot of “What ifs” to these scenarios for volleyball, soccer and football, but it shouldn’t go unnoticed that Montrose has three programs in one season that could nab a league title.
That just shows the versatility of the kids here and fun is to be had for any local sports fan.
