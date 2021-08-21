Last spring wasn’t a simple one for Montrose High School’s volleyball team, or any teams for that matter.
A condensed season schedule meant less practice. Less practice meant less time to work on fixes or tweaks.
With that in mind, Montrose’s head coach Shane Forrest, eager to spark the offense, made some in-season adjustments — Taylor Foster made the switch to the outside, giving Montrose a three-hitter system with Kelsey Rocco, Madisen Matoush and Foster.
The move helped some — Foster had four double-digit kill performances in the latter half of the season after starting the campaign with zero in seven games — but losing her presence up the middle, where she shines, made it tougher to have a symmetric balance Forrest was looking for.
After a full summer of camps, open gym and practice time, Forrest is reverting back to the system she feels fits the team. Rocco and Matoush will serve as outside hitters, with Foster and Hallie Fenton handling duties up the middle. Freshman Brooke Williams, Montrose’s tallest player, will rotate in as a middle blocker, and Jaedyn Key, who had 90 kills in 54 sets last spring, is the team’s right side hitter.
Sophomore Taygan Rocco, Kelsey’s younger sister, earned a spot in the starting lineup as a setter.
“I love having the option of Taylor hitting on the outside too, but for the continuity, and more consistency, I think this is better for this team,” Forrest said of the team’s alignment during a team practice this week.
The formation could do wonders for a Montrose squad that is now more experienced and returns seniors Rocco and Matoush, who ranked first and fourth, respectively, in kills in the Southwestern League last season. Foster registered 98 kills, and was third in the SWL in hit percentage behind Rocco (.257%) and Key (.232%).
The team’s set-up could also help Matoush generate additional consistency (she finished with a hit percentage of .197%, but led the league in aces with 48).
“We can run a faster offense with Taylor in the middle and, with Brooke being so tall, she can get us a lot of blocks,” Rocco said. “And we’ll have our right side (Key) which helps, so we don’t have to play both positions.”
The addition of the six-foot Williams is surely welcome. Montrose struggled sporadically last season facing teams with taller players. The disadvantage, at times, left Montrose vulnerable up the middle. And those teams certainly capitalized on the outside, delivering kills left and right.
During a scrimmage on Wednesday, Matoush said Williams had a “ton of blocks and a few really good kills.”
“Last year, we weren’t really that intimidating,” Rocco said. “We had no one that was tall on the team, so I feel like it’ll help us when we walk in the gym with a little height this year.
“(Williams) doesn’t even have to jump. She can just stand up there and get the block.”
Williams joins Taygan and Logen Matoush as younger players expected to contribute in the rotation at the varsity level after the latter pair combined for 19 sets in the spring as freshmen.
After having no seniors last spring, the roster has quickly become senior and junior heavy — in addition to Fenton, Key, Foster, Kelsey and Madisen (all seniors), there’s Bre Brasier (senior), Jada Ray (senior) and Sarah Imus (junior), with Jadyn Hall (sophomore) in the mix.
“We’ve been playing with these girls for a long time,” Matoush said. “It’s nice to come in with them and come out with them. All together, we’re going to have a really strong season.”
The Indians start their season in Delta next Tuesday, and welcome Palisade to Lloyd McMillan on Thursday for a 6 p.m. start.
Team notes:• Kelsey and Taygan are expected to get considerable playing time together, and they’re already having fun with it. “When she gets mad at me, she’ll throw the ball in my face and say ‘you’re never getting set Kelsey,’” the elder Rocco said. “But it’ll be fun to play with my sister my senior year and go out with her setting me. That’s pretty cool.”
• The restructuring of the 2020-2021 sports schedule forced volleyball to have its season in the spring rather than fall. Instead of the traditional half-year wait for a new season, the transition into another just months later has been swift so far, Forrest said. The girls took three weeks off in June following the two-month campaign, which she said was a much needed rest.
• The Indians’ 2021 schedule is stacked, but it’s the type the team needs to see to prepare for postseason play, Forrest said. The SWL is expected to again be extremely competitive, and Montrose is slated to play Coronado, a team it lost against last spring during playoffs, and Legend at a tournament in Lewis Palmer in September. Durango, last season’s SWL league champion, has a formidable cast returning with SWL Player of the Year Mason Rowland leading the way.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.