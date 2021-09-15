The Olathe Pirates hit the road this past weekend and traveled to northeastern Colorado and were defeated by the Wiggins Tigers by the score of 53-6.
"All the credit has to go to Wiggins," Pirates head coach Tyler Vincent said. "They are the real deal. Really good junior class. They don’t have many seniors. Their junior class played up front as well as I have ever seen in a long time, maybe in my entire career. Their guys really got off the ball and mashed it. That combined with a really good quarterback and skilled players made this one almost mission impossible. I would not be surprised to see Wiggins go deep in the playoffs.”
Vincent said his team couldn’t sustain much. He described a screen pass to Xzavier Waterman who broke several tackles and punched it into the end zone for the Pirates' only touchdown.
“At that point it was 20-6," Vincent said. "It could have been a good momentum swing and a game changer, but they were a lot to handle, a great team.”
The Tigers ran for 274 yards and six rushing touchdowns. They passed for 123 yards and two passing touchdowns. The Tigers racked up 398 yards in total offense against the Pirates. The Tigers defense was stout as well, sacking quarterback Jerrel Vigil four times and intercepted one Pirate pass.
“Their quarterback was good, very effective in running the ball," Vincent said. "I think the first three touchdowns were off the quarterback draw, well set up and he had those big guys out in front of him. He had great vision, made sharp cuts and scored three times.”
Next on a difficult schedule is a trip up to North Fork on Friday evening.
“North Fork has a great team as well," Vincent said. "They are very solid, and have been on top in the league — actually Hotchkiss was been on top. Now they are even tougher with the addition of several quality players from Paonia. They have good athletes, and a great coaching staff. It will be another tough task, I know they will be good up front, and their quarterback is good runner as well. So we are trying to get some kids healthy for this week, and we will be ready to go on Friday night. “
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.