Montrose High School's Haven Johnson dribbles through a pair of Fruita Monument High School defenders during second quarter action Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Montrose High School. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Montrose High School's Maggie Legg dribbles around the Fruita Monument High School defense during second quarter action Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Montrose High School. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Montrose High School's Mayce Oberg, 12, dribbles through a pair of Fruita Monument High School defenders during second quarter action Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Montrose High School. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The visiting Fruita-Monuments Wildcats took advantage of the Montrose Red Hawks first period jitters and poor shooting to seize a nine-point lead, 11-2 in the first quarter of play Tuesday evening at the Montrose fieldhouse.
Things did not improve in the second quarter, when the Red Hawks’ shots would not fall with any consistency and the Cats led 15-9 at the halfway point.
The offense warmed up for the Red Hawks in the second half but they were outscored 27-23 in the second half which made the final score the Wildcats 42, the Red Hawks 32.
The pressing defense of the Wildcats gave the Red Hawks much difficulty on the offense end of the floor and their usual free flowing offense was disrupted.
The Wildcats had some success throughout the contest as they hit four three-point shots from long range. The Red Hawks Bryar Moss finally scored on two three-point shots late in the fourth quarter but the outcome had been settled at that point in the contest.
The leading scorer for the Red Hawks was freshman Mayce Oberg who scored a dozen points. Senior Heather Power scored her eight points in the second half of action. Moss added seven points while junior Kenzie Bush and freshman Maggie Legg added three and two points respectively.
The loss dropped the Red Hawks overall record to 10-4 and 0-2 in league action. The Wildcats improved their record to 12-3 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Another major test for the Red Hawks will come this Friday evening at the Montrose Fieldhouse. The Durango Demons will visit, bringing with them an outstanding 13-1 overall record. The Demons are also 2-0 in league play.
