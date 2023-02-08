Wildcats girls defeat Red Hawks, 38-28

Montrose High School's Kenzie Bush, 11, snags a loose ball against Battle Mountain during first quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at MHS. The Red Hawks in a later game fell to the Fruita Monument Wildcats. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Fruita-Monument Wildcats took advantage of several turnovers early to move out to a 14-8 advantage after the completion of the first quarter of play against the Montrose Red Hawk girls at Fruita-Monument High School.
The second period of the Feb. 7 match-up was played on equal terms, neither team shooting well from the floor. As the quarter came to an end, the Red Hawks sliced the margin to five points and went into the locker room trailing 20-15.
The scoring slowed even further in the third quarter as both the Wildcat and the Red Hawks scored seven points, keeping the Wildcats five-point advantage 27-22.
The fourth quarter saw the Red Hawks continue to lose ground to the Wildcats. The Hawks were down by nine points at the midway mark, 34-25. The Red Hawks had to foul the Wildcats in an attempt to shoot their way back into contention.
The Wildcats scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, seven of them coming from the charity stripe. The Red Hawks shooting remained inconsistent and the Wildcats stretched the margin to 10, 38-28.
The road trip continues for the Montrose Red Hawks as they traveled to Delta to take on the Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 9. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
