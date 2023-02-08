Wildcats girls defeat Red Hawks, 38-28

Montrose High School's Kenzie Bush, 11, snags a loose ball against Battle Mountain during first quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at MHS. The Red Hawks in a later game fell to the Fruita Monument Wildcats. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Fruita-Monument Wildcats took advantage of several turnovers early to move out to a 14-8 advantage after the completion of the first quarter of play against the Montrose Red Hawk girls at Fruita-Monument High School.

The second period of the Feb. 7 match-up was played on equal terms, neither team shooting well from the floor. As the quarter came to an end, the Red Hawks sliced the margin to five points and went into the locker room trailing 20-15.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?