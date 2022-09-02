montrose football vs palmer ridge

The Montrose Red Hawks offense lines up against Palmer Ridge. The Red Hawks are now 0-2 after facing Fruita Monument.  

 (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Fruita-Monument Wildcats remain undefeated as they hosted and defeated the Montrose Red Hawks, 30-14. Monument improved its record to 2-0 while the Red Hawks fell to 0-2.

The Wildcats marched 74 yards in 17 plays on the opening drive to the Montrose 4-yard line, where the drive stalled. The Cats’ drive consumed just over nine minutes of the initial quarter before the Red Hawks got their hands on the football.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?