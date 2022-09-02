The Fruita-Monument Wildcats remain undefeated as they hosted and defeated the Montrose Red Hawks, 30-14. Monument improved its record to 2-0 while the Red Hawks fell to 0-2.
The Wildcats marched 74 yards in 17 plays on the opening drive to the Montrose 4-yard line, where the drive stalled. The Cats’ drive consumed just over nine minutes of the initial quarter before the Red Hawks got their hands on the football.
The Red Hawks drove the ball out to their own 34-yard line where their initial drive was halted and the Cats took over. It took the Wildcats just four plays to score as their quarterback ran 3 yards for the touchdown. The point after was good and Fruita-Monument led 7-0 with approximately eight minute remaining in the first quarter.
Disaster struck on the ensuing kickoff. The Red Hawks fumbled the ball, and the Wildcats recovered on the Red Hawk 21-yard line. Five plays later the Cats offense scored on a 6-yard scamper. The PAT was good and the Wildcats led 14-0 at the six-minute mark of the second quarter.
The teams exchanged possessions, and the Wildcats took over at their own 25-yard line. They drove 37 yards in 4 plays and then ran a reverse that went 38 yards for their third touchdown of the first half. The PAT failed and the score stood 20-0 with 1:20 remaining.
The Red Hawks Austin Zimmer took the kickoff and found a lane and ran 77 yards before being tackled on the Wildcats 18-yard line. The Hawks drove to the 3-yard line and with three seconds remaining on the clock handed the ball to Dmarian Lopez who scored on a 3-yard run, making the half time score 20-7 in favor of the Wildcats.
The Red Hawks took the opening kickoff in the third period and marched from their 20-yard line to the Wildcats 37-yard line where the drive stalled on an unsuccessful fourth-down attempt.
The Cats then proceeded to march 63 yards in 14 plays, taking almost seven minutes off the clock. The drive stalled at the Montrose 2-yard line and the Cats kicked a 22-yard field goal to make the score 24-7 at the end of the third quarter.
The Red Hawks ran the kickoff out to their 28-yard line and proceeded to move the ball 72 yards in eight plays with Austin Zimmer scoring from 17 yards out to narrow the score to 24-14
The Cats took over at their 35-yard line and moved 65 yards in 12 plays with the quarterback scampering the final 19 yards for the touchdown and making the score 30-14.
A last-ditch drive by the Red Hawks started at their own 20-yard line and moved downfield to the Wildcats’ 37-yard line before the the Hawks failed on a fourth-down passing attempt and turned the ball over to the Wildcats, who ran out the remaining seconds on the clock.
