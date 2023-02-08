Wildcats outplay Red Hawks, 51-43

Montrose High School's Jaxon Killen, 12, scrambles for a loose ball against Battle Mountain during first quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at MHS. The Red Hawks head to Delta Thursday, Feb. 9, to play the Panthers. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Fruita-Monument Wildcats boys basketball team took the measure of the Montrose Red Hawks in Fruita by eight points on Tuesday evening, 51-43.
The Red Hawks led briefly before the Wildcats took the lead at the end of the initial period by the score of 15-13. The second stanza was very close the entire quarter as the Red Hawks took a two-point lead in the late stages of the period, 24-22.
Things got a bit out of hand for the Red Hawks in the third period when the Cats pushed out to a five-point advantage midway through the quarter. Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer called two time outs to attempt to slow down the Wildcats but to no avail. The Cats led 36-28 heading into the final period.
The fourth period saw the Red Hawks continue to lose ground as the Wildcats stretched their advantage to 42-34 at the midway point of the quarter.
The game devolved into a foul-fest as the Red Hawks attempted to close the gap. The Wildcats made eight free throws as the Red Hawks were unable to score consistently from the field making the final score the Wildcats 51; the Red Hawks, 43.
The Fruita Monument Wildcats improved their overall record to 17-2 and 4-1 in league play. The Red Hawks saw their season mark fall to 13-6 overall and 3-3 in league action.
The road trip continues for the Red Hawks. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the boys basketball team visits Delta to take on the Panthers. The first tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
