Wildcats outplay Red Hawks, 51-43

Montrose High School's Jaxon Killen, 12, scrambles for a loose ball against Battle Mountain during first quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at MHS. The Red Hawks head to Delta Thursday, Feb. 9, to play the Panthers. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Fruita-Monument Wildcats boys basketball team took the measure of the Montrose Red Hawks in Fruita by eight points on Tuesday evening, 51-43.

The Red Hawks led briefly before the Wildcats took the lead at the end of the initial period by the score of 15-13. The second stanza was very close the entire quarter as the Red Hawks took a two-point lead in the late stages of the period, 24-22.



