As the famous baseball poem goes, “The outlook wasn’t bright for the Mudville 9 that day.” It wasn’t bright for the Red Hawks on Friday, March 17, as the Fruita-Monument Wildcats invaded the pitch as Columbine Middle School and scored 19 goals on their way to a 19-4 victory.

The Red Hawks were unable to stay with the Wildcats right out of the box as the visitors pumped in nine goals in the first quarter to establish a 9-2 lead. The second quarter was little better as the Cats scored five more goals to lead 14-2 at the half.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?