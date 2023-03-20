As the famous baseball poem goes, “The outlook wasn’t bright for the Mudville 9 that day.” It wasn’t bright for the Red Hawks on Friday, March 17, as the Fruita-Monument Wildcats invaded the pitch as Columbine Middle School and scored 19 goals on their way to a 19-4 victory.
The Red Hawks were unable to stay with the Wildcats right out of the box as the visitors pumped in nine goals in the first quarter to establish a 9-2 lead. The second quarter was little better as the Cats scored five more goals to lead 14-2 at the half.
The second half was a much closer affair as the Wildcats scored three goals while giving up two additional markers to the Red Hawks. The final quarter slowed considerably as the Wildcats scored only twice to walk off with a 19-4 victory.
The Wildcats dominated the statistics in the game as they pumped 41 shots on the Red Hawks’ goalie tandem of freshman Patrick Alvarez and junior Chase Semones. Alvarez was in net for 36 minutes and made 10 saves on 20 shots, while Semones was in net for 12 minutes giving up the other nine goals.
The Red Hawks goal scorers included junior Jayden Casias with three goals, senior Dylan Prescott and freshman Elijah Womack with one goal each.
The Wildcats also dominated the possession of ground balls 61-40. The Red Hawks were successful in winning face-offs seven times in 22 attempts. The Red Hawks were called for nine penalties.
Head coach Preston Weaver called the game with Fruita-Monument almost a trial by fire because of the size and the physicality of the opposition. He noted Fruita-Monument has several two sport athletes on their roster who also played football as well as lacrosse.
Next up for the Red Hawks: a home league game against the Telluride Miners. The Miners lost 11-10 to Holy Family and defeated Grand Junction 7-0.
The first face-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone