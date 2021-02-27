Four minutes into Thursday’s game against Delta, Montrose had scored two points, marking a slow start for a team that has shown to be comfortable at home this season.
The Indians inched their way back, nursing a 12-8 lead after the quarter ended. Then, the Indians’ offense — and defense — went berserk.
Montrose scored 26 points in the second quarter, holding the Panthers to zero points in the period, to take a 38-8 lead into the half. It was mostly the Indians from there, as they cruised to a 64-28 victory, win No. 11 on the season.
“Second quarter we played really well,” coach Ryan Voehringer said. “Got out in transition, moved the ball well, had four or five breakaway layups. When the ball’s going in the basket, everything looks good… hands down one of our best offensive quarters of the season.”
The Indians utilized all of their offensive tools during the period — transition, attacking the basket, swinging the ball to an open man for a wide-open look. The quarter even featured the rare in-game dunk, provided by junior Trey Reese, who finished the two-handed slam with ease.
It wasn’t a singular effort, either. Luke Hutto, Reese and junior Javier Esparza had 10 points each, and Ashden Oberg and Cody Proctor scored eight, with Jordan Jennings at six after sinking a pair of three-pointers.
And with the comfortable lead — the Indians led 40-13 midway through the third quarter — the second unit got some extended run, something that’s been a mini-theme this season with the first unit playing at such a high level.
“They’ve got to do a little better job moving the basketball and be better defensively,” Voehringer said of the second unit. “They’re learning. A lot of those guys are young. Got a freshman in there and a sophomore that haven’t seen much time, but they’re practicing against our top five the majority of practice.”
Esparza’s 10 points marked the second time he’s reached double-figures this season — he scored 11 in the season opener — while providing solid minutes as the backup big. He secured a season-high eight rebounds and was aggressive around the basket, finding his way to the free-throw line where he was 6-for-10.
Junior Cody Proctor was also aggressive, scoring eight points with three rebounds, and freshman Alonzo Trujillo had five points. The trio combined for 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting (53%).
The Panthers moved to 0-10 on the season and dropped the season series to Montrose 2-0. They were led in scoring by Easton and Brendan Beier who scored nine and seven points, respectively.
From the perimeter, Montrose wasn’t able to remedy their woes, shooting 25% in the win. It was the fourth straight contest the team has shot below 30% from three (their season average is 30%). It’s an area Voehringer said the team will need to improve as the season nears its end.
With three games left, the Indians have positioned themselves comfortably for a potential top five spot in 4A. As of Friday, the latest RPI standings (which helps determine the postseason field) peg them as the No. 3 ranked team in 4A.
Montrose will finish the season with a trio of conference games — at Central on Saturday, and Fruita on Tuesday and Durango on Friday, both home games, next week. Montrose is 5-0 in the SWL, ahead of second place Grand Junction (3-3), as of Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.