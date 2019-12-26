Ellen Erickson jumped for joy after seeing one of her young swimmers, Caitlin Dillon, set a personal-best time in the 200-yard freestyle Friday at the Montrose girls swim team’s home meet.
It was easy to see why the Lady Indians coach was ecstatic.
This season’s roster, though small with 14 swimmers, is mostly filled with underclassmen (11 in total) who have consistently seen drastic improvements in their times in just a handful of meets, Erickson said.
“The kids are improving every weekend when they swim. They’re gelling as a team, and their strokes are looking really good,” Erickson said before Dillon ran over, high-fiving her coach, and exclaimed, “I dropped six seconds.”
“And I only asked for five,” Erickson replied back with a smile.
The Montrose coach then added her young swimmer’s enthusiasm showcases just how exciting and fun this season’s team is.
“They work hard,” Erickson said. “They cheer for one another and push on another in practice.”
Montrose wound up taking fifth place at its home meet.
Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Gunnison took first, second, third and fourth place, respectively. Delta and Moffat County also competed and ended up in sixth and seventh.
The Lady Indians had a few individual swimmers that cracked the top five in a few different events.
Megan Waxler placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.08. She also ended up in fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:16.02).
Julia TenNapel took fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.78).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Megan and Alex Waxler, TenNapel and Natalee Luis finished in third place (1:53.04). The same four teamed up again for the 200 medley relay team and took fourth place (2:11.42).
Erickson said during this early portion of the season is a learning experience for the swimmers as they improve their abilities.
“I just teach them and they take off with it,” she said.
Montrose will host another meet next month. The Lady Indians’ Montrose Invite will be from Jan. 10-11 at the Montrose Community Recreation Center.
