Varsity girls’ basketball coach Steve Skiff knew from the opening day of practice back in November that he was faced with a team stacked with underclassmen. The team makeup: three seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and two freshman.
This mix of young players gave Coach Skiff some senior leadership but the rest of the roster was young and inexperienced but with room to grow and become a basketball team with much potential.
Skiff and his staff worked this group of players on individual skills, shooting drills, free throw shooting and then the team concepts of offense and a blistering man to man defense designed to create turnovers and fast break points off of those turnovers.
The Red Hawks lack overpowering height. Heather Power measures in at 6 feet tall. The rest of the Red Hawks all measure in in the 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-4 range. However, according to Skiff, playing tough defense and blocking out under the offensive and defensive backboards create rebounding opportunities for the Red Hawks to take advantage of.
The season began for real when the Red Hawks hit the road for the first nine games. The Red Hawks ran into a buzz saw in their first game as they stepped up in class and took on the Lobos of Rocky Mountain High School from Fort Collins. They were beaten 55-30 and were unable to handle a pressing defense the Lobo’s threw at them.
Change was in the air after that initial defeat. The Red Hawks defeated Pagosa Springs and the Delta Panthers to round out their initial tournament participation.
Glenwood Springs was next on the agenda. The Red Hawks opened up by beating Coal Ridge, Faith Christian and Basalt to improve their record to five wins and one loss.
The road trip continued as the Red Hawks invaded the Basalt Longhorns Classic in downtown Basalt. The Red Hawks won the Longhorn Classic by defeating Middle Park, Basalt and tournament favorite, the Kent Denver Sun Devils.
The Red Hawks improved their overall record to eight wins and one loss. The game with Kent Denver was the most competitive as the Red Hawks and the Sun Devils played within a few points of each other until the fourth quarter. The Red Hawks moved in front and then hit 10 free throws down the stretch to deny the Sun Devils an opportunity to catch up.
The initial portion of the basketball season is now in the books. The 8-1 record achieved by playing nine games on the road, now sets the table for the 2023 part of the season.
This is where things get a good deal more difficult and with the league play facing the Red Hawks, every game become much more important.
On Jan. 10, the Red Hawks will play host to the Grand Junction Central Warriors at the Fieldhouse. The Warriors come in sporting a 6-2 record, having beaten Pueblo County, Smoky Hill, Castle View and Mead among others.
Things get no easier as January progresses. Next up Palisade, Glenwood Springs High School, Fruita-Monument and Durango. The Red Hawks have won eight straight and want to continue their winning ways.
First tip on Jan. 10 is at 6 p.m. vs the Warriors.
