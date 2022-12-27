Varsity girls’ basketball coach Steve Skiff knew from the opening day of practice back in November that he was faced with a team stacked with underclassmen. The team makeup: three seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and two freshman.

This mix of young players gave Coach Skiff some senior leadership but the rest of the roster was young and inexperienced but with room to grow and become a basketball team with much potential.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?