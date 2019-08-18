Editor’s note: This is a follow-up about 8-year-old golfer Landon Ballew who was featured in the March 17 edition. He’s had a busy summer and has won a number of tournaments since March.
Before he learned how to putt, Landon Ballew had just learned how to walk.
Landon has been to golf as a duck is to water, as the 8-year-old golfer has made a name for himself in the sport in just his first few years on this planet.
He’s won six golf tournaments and has had a second-place finish this summer, including tourneys in Battlement Mesa, Eagle and the Jack Pixler in Montrose. Landon also took first place in the 10-and-under Colorado West Championships in Grand Junction earlier this summer. Montrose High School golfer Jordan Jennings took first in his age division in the same tourney, according to Derek, Landon’s father.
Additionally, Landon was invited to the 10-and-under division in the Colorado Champions tournament this month in Denver. But he won’t compete in it due to time and travel constrictions, Derek said.
Despite this, Landon was the second-highest rated golfer for an 8-year-old, his dad said.
Landon’s early attraction to golf has certainly been aided by his father’s profession. Derek was a golf superintendent in Florida, and once Landon learned to walk, he came out to see his father at work.
Landon liked to putt and “goof around’ with his father out on the links, before getting older and playing more often. Last year, he played in his first golf competitions.
Derek plays the sport recreationally but has never competed in a tournament himself.
Derek says Landon’s ability is “a gift” given to him.
“He’s just blessed with it,” Derek, who works part-time at The Bridges Golf Course, said.
Still, he uses his expertise as a golf superintendent to help Landon. Derek said he guides his son by showing him where to hit the ball on the course so as to avoid any potential hazards.
Landon, who is determined to continue to play for years to come, previously told the Montrose Daily Press he plans to one day play at Montrose High School and then in college.
The young golfer had a dream come true over the summer: playing nine holes with the same team he hopes to one day compete for. Landon showed the MHS golfers he can play, as he shot 1-over-par, according to Derek.
This love for the game has all been Landon’s own doing. Derek doesn’t have to encourage his son to play, saying Landon wants to practice and compete without being told to.
Landon also doesn’t mind if he wins or loses; he flat out enjoys playing golf regardless of the outcome, his father said.
“He doesn’t care about winning whatsoever,” Derek said. “He just wants to have fun.”
Landon, who turns 9 in November, will have a different approach to what he’ll do next summer. Derek said Landon’s hopes include competing in a couple of national competitions: the Optimist and IMG worlds tournaments.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
