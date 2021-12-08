Montrose losses, despite close games, started to pile up last season. Though wins were within reach, the team often struggled in the game’s final moments.
So, you can imagine how jubilated the Indians were to come home winning two out of three at their first road tournament of the season, nearly matching last season’s win total (three).
Though Palmer Ridge handed Montrose a 51-24 loss to close out the tournament, the girls are 2-1, a welcome start.
“We played pretty good,” senior Taylor Yanosky said. “We have a pretty new team this year with just two or three girls with varsity experience. But starting out with two wins is really good.”
A healthy portion of players on the girls roster are adjusting to varsity speed. Taygan Rocco, a starter this season, played limited minutes in four games as a freshman. Tatum Berry, also a starter, didn’t play in a varsity game last season, and Heather Power, despite playing in all 13 games a season ago, hadn’t played extended minutes in a varsity contest.
“We’re trying to make it as easy as we can,” Yanosky said. “But the speed is different, the spacing is different. They just kind of have to step up and elevate their game.”
So far, so good. Siera Mihavetz played in all 13 games last season, but she didn’t start. She’s already taken a leap forward in the first three games. She scored 11 points in the season opener and followed with four steals in the team’s second win.
Rocco on Friday scored a team-high 10 points. Power and Berry added seven each.
“The starting five can really take it far this year, but the bench players are really good, too,” Mihavetz said. “Everyone’s improving every day, and the second five — the energy they’re bringing in the game is really contributing to the overall performance.”
Yanosky is part of that starting five, and she’s off to a quick start. The team’s leading scorer last season, Yanosky has 30 points through three games. She scored a team-high 13 points against Palmer Ridge. She’s taking the majority of Montrose’s shots.
Yanosky, like Siera, has seen the team’s youth excel in the earlygoing.
“Taygan performed well for us. She has a big role as a sophomore,” Yanosky said. “She’s doing well and Tatum is coming along, too. Haven (Johnson) is playing well for as young as she is.”
One challenge to overcome is the team’s lack of size, Yanosky said, which was evident last week. “We’re very undersized so we need to try to get out and run, rebound, put bodies on people and play our game.”
Josie Coulter, when she returns from injury, is expected to help with mismatches. She was second in the Southwestern League in rebounds last season with 82, behind teammate and 2021 graduate Jaycie Casebolt.
Rocco’s early season performance is already helping, though, as she already leads Montrose in rebounds with 18. Power is a close second with 14.
The youth’s quick start is why there’s belief that others will begin, or continue, to produce as the season progresses.
“I’m really excited for what we can do together,” Mihavetz said. “There’s a lot of great stuff that can come from this team. There’s a lot of potential.”
The second three-game road trip is on deck for Montrose. The Indians will play Roaring Fork on Thursday and have matchups set for Friday and Saturday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press