The Montrose Wrestling Association is proud to announce the unification of several wrestling
organizations, through efforts encouraged by wrestling coaches and board members from
several organizations in our local community.
Over the past several years, there has been a peppering of smaller organizations branching off to form separate teams for youth wrestling. However, effective immediately, all youth wrestling teams are uniting under one roof once again, in an effort to return the legacy of Montrose Wrestling back to the community.
The Montrose Wrestling Association has started “Montrose Indian Elite”, a year-round wrestling club designed to stimulate and enhance the talent and growth of wrestlers in and around the area.
A team of coaches have banded together to ensure the highest level of achievement and ability will be acquired by all members of the club, according to a release about the new club.
The coaching staff will begin with direction from the Montrose High School wrestling coach, Neil Samples and includes Matt Suppes, Matt Gonzales, David Lopez and Jeremy Culver.
The Montrose Wrestling Association Board is occupied by President Jake England, Vice President Tina Suppes, Treasurer Deb Hunter and Secretary Heather Culver. Two-year officers are: Kenn Huff and Romolo Lopez. One-year officers are: James Trujillo, Mike Catanese and Matt Weed.!
The Montrose Wrestling Association holds board meetings the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The current meeting location is in the Centennial Plaza Meeting Room. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
