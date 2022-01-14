The North Fork Miners’ girls basketball team came to play on Friday evening as they moved swiftly out to a 14-6 lead over Olathe at halftime.
The Miners used a tough zone press, which created several turnovers and scoring chances.
The Pirates also utilized a pressing defense to make things interesting in the latter part of the fourth quarter. The North Fork defense forced several turnovers and in the end the Miners prevailed by a final score of 36-24.
Makayla Millsap led the Pirates in scoring with 10 points. Seven other Pirates hit the score sheet with two points each.
“I don’t think their press hurt us that much,” Olathe coach Paul Althaus said. “Offensively we hurt ourselves. We still have not played a full game. When we turn the ball over as many times as we did it is very difficult to win. The fact that we had a number of unforced errors in a lot of situations is concerning. I realize that is what hurt us tonight.
“I thought we played excellent defense tonight. I was very pleased with our defensive effort. But you can’t score just six points in a half of basketball and expect to win many games.”
The Olathe JV team also took on their counterparts from North Fork. They displayed tough defense and some excellent ball handling and defeated North Fork JV’s 21-19.
The Pirates trailed 8-7 after the first half of action but outscored the Miners 14-11 in the second stanza.
The Pirates travel to Cedaredge on Jan. 21 to take on the Cedaredge Bruins before returning home to take on Rangely at the Olathe Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
