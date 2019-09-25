Another year; another playoff between teammates Micah Stangebye and Jordan Jennings at the regional golf tournament.
The Montrose High School golfers, who both shot even par for a 72 Wednesday at Overland Park Golf Course, ended up in a playoff where Stangebye got the better of Jennings on the first sudden-death hole.
This was reminiscent of last year’s regionals, where Stangebye bested Jennings in a seven-hole playoff.
The win gave the Montrose senior a claim to his fourth regional title, and his third-straight win coming via a playoff.
“For someone who wins regionals from a freshman to a senior is a pretty big accomplishment,” MHS coach Dave Woodruff said.
The cumulative score of Stangebye, Jennings and Ryan Lords, who placed in a tie for third, also helped Montrose claim its fourth-consecutive regional title.
The Indians finished with a collective team score of 219, which was 12 strokes better than second-place Mullen (231). The two schools were followed by Summit and Conifer, which took third and fourth respectively, then Palisade in fifth.
Stangebye started his round strong finishing with a 1-under-par over the first nine holes. But he struggled a bit on the back nine, as he ended up going 1-over which included two bogies on holes 16 and 17.
Still, he made up for a few mistakes by collecting four birdies on the day.
Jennings, who started at No. 11, bogeyed two of his first four holes, but stayed consistent for the rest of his round, shooting two birdies on holes seven and nine to force a playoff.
Meanwhile, Lords accomplished his goal of finishing in the top five. He shot a 75 which included three birdies.
His score was matched by Mullen golfer Rhett Johnson and Northfield’s Hunter Swanson.
Woodruff said Lords’ round is all the more incredible, saying he came back from a double bogey on his first hole to get close to even par.
Although freshman Jake Legg didn’t factor into the team score, he finished with an 89. Legg, who tallied one birdie, finished in a tie for 35th place with Northfield’s Christian Blair.
But Legg was just one stroke of qualifying for state, Woodruff said. Even though he didn’t make the cut, this experience will be invaluable for him in the next few years, he added.
“It’s great for him to be on the regional team,” said Woodruff. “It’s going to pay dividends for him down the road.”
Montrose also competed against Northfield, Battle Mountain, Thomas Jefferson, Denver North, George Washington, Grand Junction Central, Eagle Valley, Rifle and Centaurus.
The Indians will now prepare for the state tournament, which is from Oct. 7-8, at the friendly-confines of The Bridges.
Woodruff said having the competition in Montrose is “both a blessing and a curse.” Despite the players’ knowledge of the course, more expectations are now on them to win it all.
“All we want them to do is play like they are capable of playing,” Woodruff said. “We’ll see where we are at after two days at the state tournament.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
