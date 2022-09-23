Economic growth in Colorado has slowed in 2022 following a quick recovery from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with inflation and rising interest rates contributing to the deceleration, according to economic forecasts presented to the state Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Thursday.

The risk of a recession has “escalated considerably” because of monetary policy decided by the Federal Reserve and global events like the war in Ukraine, the forecast prepared by the Legislative Council Staff says.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?