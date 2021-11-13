A state-funded program that administers rapid COVID-19 tests to students and staff started at Montrose High School and Olathe Middle/High School on Friday after months of delay.
The testing program will be expanded to all other schools in the district the week after Thanksgiving.
Students and staff who enroll in the program — or have been fully vaccinated — will be exempt from being required to quarantine after routine classroom exposure after being in prolonged contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID unless they develop symptoms.
If 70% of unvaccinated students and staff at a particular school participate in the program, the guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that quarantines after routine exposure are no longer necessary.
Students require parental permission to enroll, but all unvaccinated staff will be required to participate in weekly swabs.
As the rate of new cases in Montrose County has increased in recent weeks to record highs, the amount of students testing positive for COVID-19 has also skyrocketed. Since the start of November, 75 students and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
On Friday, Nov. 12, 473 students and 29 staff members were actively in quarantine after potential exposures. One in five students at Oak Grove and Pomona Elementary Schools are learning remotely.
Between Montrose High School and Olathe Middle/High School, 35 tests were administered to students and staff on the first day of the program, although 40 people had signed up.
District spokesperson Matt Jenkins said that not a lot of students and parents have been made aware of the program, but demand should grow as more students learn about the program and when unvaccinated employees are required to participate.
“It’s just going to take some time for word of mouth on the benefits of that program to ripple out,” Jenkins said. He added that a note about participation in the program will be added to the letters sent out to parents when they are notified of the need to quarantine.
Some students are glad about the onset of the program.
“My hope is that that testing program will give that empowerment back to the students — that sense of [having] a say in what comes in [their] direction,” Jamie Gann, a language arts teacher at Centennial Middle School said.
But mandatory participation in the program for unvaccinated staff has drawn criticism from some, who feel like they have been singled out.
“I don’t care if you want to swap my nose so I can stay at work — I’ve been quarantined a bunch, it’s been ridiculous,” Jeff Mitchell, a building resource teacher at Olathe/Middle High School said, but he questioned why only unvaccinated staff are required to participate in the program.
“I still think that the vaccinated should be tested if we’re all doing it so that we can be unified and really do the right thing by kids in the community,” Mitchell said.
Vaccinated employees can also receive weekly tests, but participation is voluntary.
When asked about why only unvaccinated staff are required to participate in the testing program, Jenkins cited the guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the impetus to reduce quarantines.
“Our protocols are grounded in CDPHE school guidance, which states we no longer have to quarantine fully vaccinated students and staff and do not have to quarantine unvaccinated students and staff participating in routine testing,” Jenkins said. “Our hope is to significantly reduce the need to interrupt learning and decrease the amount of time students and staff can’t be in person in classrooms.”
Julie Faulk, another teacher at Olathe Middle/High School who is also unvaccinated, noted that one-third of the district employees who have tested positive for COVID have already been vaccinated. (Vaccinated people can still become infected with COVID-19, but data show that inoculation lessens the possibility of symptomatic transmission and severe disease.)
Faulk said that mandating the testing program violates her Constitutional rights and has not yet decided if she will participate or not.
She added that she was unhappy with the district’s communication strategy — the letter sent to staff on Nov. 3 informing them about the program did not include the consequences for noncompliance, but an article published in the Daily Press online on Nov. 5 mentioned that not participating could lead to termination after five weeks.
The new initiative was also a contentious topic at the Nov. 9 school board meeting. Board member Jacob Suppes objected to the potential consequences of not complying with the testing mandate.
“That’s my biggest pet peeve,” Suppes said.
Board member Jeff Bachman also questioned why the program wasn’t opt-in for staff.
In response to their questions, Jim Pavlich, executive director of operations, emphasized the dire state of the pandemic — case counts in Montrose County are higher than ever before, even the surge last December.
“I’ll tell you, we’re in crisis,” Pavlich said.
Not all board members were against the testing policy. Sarah Fishering, recently re-elected to a second four-year term, said that she supported expanded testing and would consider adding masks, too — but added that the communication strategy could be improved in the future.
Jenkins said at the meeting that the hospital has been at capacity and people are getting exposed to COVID in district schools en masse.
“We want to be able to make decisions and not have decisions made for us,” Jenkins said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.