Colorado experienced a sharp decrease in the number of law enforcement contacts with students on school grounds during the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced students off campus and into online learning.
There were 1,023 incidents in 280 public schools for the school year, with reporting from 136 law enforcement agencies across the state, according to recently released statistics from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.
“The years 2020 and 2021 were marked by unprecedented circumstances due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19. Starting in March 2020, most Colorado school classes moved to on-line learning and stayed remote through the Fall start of the 2020-2021 school year. This resulted in fewer students on school grounds through much of the 2020-2021 academic school year,” the report’s executive summary reads.
The division is mandated by 2015 legislation to collect data and report the incidents on school grounds or at school events that resulted in a student’s arrest, summons or ticketing. The reports lag by one school year, so data on the incidents from the 2021-2022 school year, when most students returned to on-campus learning, will come out next year.
Though the pandemic resulted in a major disruption to on-campus life, incident numbers in Colorado had been trending downward for the past few years. There were 4,897 incidents in the 2019-2020 school year, 6,688 in the 2018-2019 school year and 7,050 in the 2017-2018 school year.
Mark Mithuen, the president of the Colorado Association of School Resource Officers, said that while law enforcement deals with the types of incidents that get reported to the state, such as marijuana offenses, harassment and assault, officers who work in school settings are observing an uptick in incidents that aren’t necessarily reportable and relate to the student’s mental health.
“More of them are suicide threats or welfare checks that come into us,” he said.
Those types of incidents, even though they may constitute more of an officer’s work as students deal with pandemic trauma, are not reported to the Division of Criminal Justice for the annual data.
Additionally, Mithuen noted that the data could be skewed, as it only reflects incidents that occur on school grounds. A sexual assault that occurred over the weekend at a party and reported to school officials, for example, wouldn’t be included even though it involves students.
What the data says
The most common incident in the newest data was a marijuana-related offense, constituting 169, or about 16.5%, of the analyzed incidents. Assault and disorderly conduct were close behind, with 151 and 105 incidents, respectively. Those three incident types represent more than 40% of all incidents from the school year, which is historically typical.
Marijuana-related offenses were most common in high schools, while assault was most common in middle and elementary schools. Assault offenses made up 23% of incidents in elementary schools, by far the most common incident among that age group.
Seventeen percent of the overall incidents reported involved a weapon. Personal weapons, which refers to fists or feet, were the most common weapon used in 76% of incidents. There was a firearm used in six incidents and an explosive device used in two incidents.
Students of color were slightly over-represented on a statewide level when it came to law enforcement contact. Eight percent of incidents were with Black students, who made up 5% of the state’s student population. Thirty-five percent of contacts were with Hispanic students, who make up 34% of the student population.
That over-representation was more significant in certain judicial districts. The 4th Judicial District, which centers on Colorado Springs, has an 8% Black student population, yet 19% of the incidents reported in the district involved Black students. The Pueblo-centric 10th Judicial District has just a 2% Black student population, but 10% of the reported incidents involved Black students. In the 12th Judicial District in the San Luis Valley, 61% of students are Hispanic, but 88% of the incidents involved Hispanic students.
The most significant minority over representation occurred in the 18th Judicial District, which includes Douglas, Arapahoe, Elbert and Lincoln Counties. Just 6% of the students living in that judicial district are Black, but Black students were involved with 20% of the reported incidents.
“There’s a lack of accountability with police presence in schools. Because of that, we know that students of color are disproportionately policed in schools. If you look at studies, Black and Brown students are disproportionately criminalized and viewed as misbehaved students,” said Elizabeth Burciaga, the lead organizer with Movimiento Poder, a community organizing group that focuses partly on the police-free school movement.
Mithuen said that it is up to each law enforcement agency to conduct training about topics like implicit racial bias, but there isn’t a statewide requirement. He said he would support a statewide requirement if it did not mandate a specific program, but rather a certain number of hours on the topic.
Role of law enforcement in schools
There are hundreds of school resource officers across Colorado. These are often the people who handle the incidents reported to the Division of Criminal Justice, though Mithuen said that is not their primary duty.
“The big misconception that a lot of people have is they think SROs are in to enforce the law. We are there if we need to be, but we have a lot of leeway when it comes to criminal law with juveniles. We look at how we can help kids, not put them in jail,” he said.
Mithuen said he disagrees with the notion of the “school to prison pipeline,” and said a lot of the work current SROs focus on is diversion — connecting students who commit a minor offense, such as bringing marijuana to school, with resources to help them avoid adult criminality.
Still, there are others who don’t think law enforcement should have a permanent presence on school grounds.
“There is an assumption that police are meant to protect and keep young people safe. In reality, a lot of students are traumatized when police are present,” Burciaga said.
She said schools should be focused on nurturing a learning environment that does not criminalize students — especially students of color who may feel more unsafe with law enforcement presence due to persistent police violence towards their demographic.
“If an emergency were to happen, of course we would call law enforcement,” she said. “Ultimately, we are just saying they shouldn’t be present in the building physically.”
There are often calls for more police presence at schools as a solution to gun violence following events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year, when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults. While Burciaga calls this a largely reactive approach, it is one that many elected officials and candidates, particularly Republicans, cling to.
Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, Senate candidate Joe O’Dea and gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, among many other Republicans, all expressed support for more police officers in schools following Uvalde and in the months since.
“We don’t have that many across Colorado. We need more school resource officers,” Ganahl said during an education town hall on Oct. 2. “We need ex-military and ex-law enforcement to be able to volunteer to do it.”
Since SROs are official employees of local law enforcement agencies and subject to specific requirements, it is unclear whether a volunteer program would be possible.
