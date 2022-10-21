The Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a group seeking a recall election against state Sen. Kevin Priola, making it likely that any action will have to wait until the new year.
The court denied the appeal on Oct. 18.
The Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a group seeking a recall election against state Sen. Kevin Priola, making it likely that any action will have to wait until the new year.
The court denied the appeal on Oct. 18.
A previous ruling in Denver District Court this month determined that recall election backers would need to wait until Jan. 9, when the new legislative session begins, to gather signatures and do other work towards getting a recall election underway.
The issue at hand is over which voters would be eligible to sign the petition to recall Priola, a Democrat from Henderson who disaffiliated with the Republican Party earlier this year. Shortly after his party switch, Advance Colorado Action, a conservative dark-money group led by Michael Fields, initiated a recall attempt.
The once-a-decade redistricting process, however, complicated things. Priola has represented Senate District 25 since 2016, but was redrawn into Senate District 13. He will represent that new district when the legislature convenes in January.
Senate District 25 is a Democratic-leaning district that includes Broomfield and some northwest Denver suburbs. Senate District 13 is slightly Republican-leaning and extends along U.S. 85 from Brighton to Greeley.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold determined that Advance Colorado Action would need to gather the approximately 18,000 necessary signatures in Senate District 13. The earlier court decision then halted all action on the matter until the new session starts.
At the time of the Denver District Court ruling, Fields said his group had collected about 15,000 signatures.
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.