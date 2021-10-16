Steve Bush is running unopposed in District G, a seat that he was appointed to nearly four years ago when nobody else was running. He brings his public safety background — he works as a firefighter for his day job — experience as a parent and deep connections to the community to his seat on the school board.
Bush himself, as well as his parents and all of his children, grew up in Montrose and attended district schools.
“The school district has been part of our lives forever,” Bush said.
Since he first came on the school board, one of Bush’s biggest priorities has been working on public safety improvements at schools throughout the district prompted by school shootings throughout the country.
He said that he wants to balance securing buildings without disrupting students.
“I want to make sure everything's safe, but they're not going to a school that looks like a prison either,” Bush said. “There's a balance there of safety but still letting them be kids.”
Bush emphasized that education is only one part of serving on the board.
“Education is part of it, but you have to have staff, buildings, curriculum and IT stuff,” Bush said. “It takes a lot of different pieces to come together to teach kids.”
Bush said that the breadth of schooling has changed since he was in school, too — today, teachers focus on more social-emotional dynamics of learning and the scope of technology has altered how children learn.
“Good or bad, they have that information … They can reach out there and get information on any subject they ever wanted to and it's just way different [style of] learning than opening up the encyclopedias that we had,” Bush said.
Since joining the board, he’s enjoyed learning about how the board works and coming to decisions through consensus.
It's been interesting to learn what our roles actually are. There's a lot of different moving parts that go on there — you can't be an expert in all of it,” Bush said. “But you hope to come in as a group and come up with a general consensus of what we feel is going to be best for the majority.”
While the future of the pandemic is uncertain, Bush said that teachers and the district have learned a lot about remote instruction over the past 18 months, but students fare better when they’re in classrooms.
“These next four years are going to be interesting, but I'm not sure where the pandemic is going to go,” Bush said. “We've learned a lot of different things” such as how to teach students remotely, although kids fare better when they’re in school.
Moving forward, Bush hopes to see the district’s average test scores rise. He thinks that maximizing in-person learning will help make sure this happens.
“Getting the kids back in school, getting them in front of a teacher, that's gonna be a lot of the help there,” Bush said. He also said that the district needs to educate kids on key subjects without solely “teaching for the test.”
Ultimately, Bush said he’s on the school board for his kids.
“I'm in this for my kids, I don't have a personal agenda,” Bush said. “I want to make sure my girls get through school and be safe. I want the building to be heated and cooled and the roof not falling in and not leaking and the technology and curriculum that they need and just be able to see them graduate.”
