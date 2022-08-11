Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Silence sometimes speaks volumes, and a local nonprofit’s silent disco hopes to educate youths on safety while they dance quietly to their favorite music.

Faultless, a local nonprofit dedicated to prevention education on body safety, digital safety, grooming, sex trafficking, sexual assault, cyberbullying and mental health, is hosting its first youth awareness event on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater from 7:45 — 9:45 p.m.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?