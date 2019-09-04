The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Christopher Wayne Tiffany, on a warrant the agency said is related to the Sept. 3 shooting of a man in Eckert.
The injured man, 20, was shot in the neck at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and is in stable but critical condition at St. Mary’s Hospital, the DCSO said.
Investigators are working on leads to locate Tiffany, 40, who is believed to be armed and is suspected of shooting the other man. Authorities declined for now to provide information about what ties Tiffany to the shooting.
Anyone who sees him should or his vehicle should not approach him or attempt to contact him in any way, but should immediately call 911.
Tiffany is a white male with brown hair and eyes; is 6-feet-1, 175 pounds. A photo shows him with facial hair. The associated vehicle is a green or light teal and white pickup truck with Colorado plates CTE 941.
