A man was detained on suspicion of domestic violence and third-degree assault Thursday afternoon in Olathe, after what police there initially feared could be a hostage situation.

Tim Cox, acting police chief in Olathe, responded with another officer to a home on South Church Street when a woman called to report she and others were inside the home. Cox said she reported that a man was arguing with another woman there, and they could not leave the residence.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

