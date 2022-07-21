A man was detained on suspicion of domestic violence and third-degree assault Thursday afternoon in Olathe, after what police there initially feared could be a hostage situation.
Tim Cox, acting police chief in Olathe, responded with another officer to a home on South Church Street when a woman called to report she and others were inside the home. Cox said she reported that a man was arguing with another woman there, and they could not leave the residence.
When they arrived, the officers saw people inside the home, waving at them to come in, but they were not responding to call-outs and attempts to reach them via dispatch, Cox said.
For that reason, a hostage situation was suspected. Cox called in Special Weapons and Tactics and received assistance from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department (where he is a commander) and the Colorado State Patrol.
Eventually, the person who had made the call was able to get outside, along with children who were in the home. Police learned two other females and a man were inside and that the man might have a handgun.
Cox said that in time, the other people in the residence came outside. To make sure no one else was inside, and that there was no further danger, SWAT then entered and swept the home.
Additional investigation indicated an incident that began the night prior had carried over into Thursday. Cox said the man, whom he did not identify, was arrested on allegations of assault and domestic violence based on what was learned.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
