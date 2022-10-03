For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate.

Proposition 121, a ballot measure backed by the right-wing Independence Institute, would reduce Colorado’s statutory income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%, reducing state tax collections by more than $400 million annually.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?