telluride foundation volunteers of the year

Claudia Garcia Curzio, Julia Millan Avila and Andres Jacinto Alonzo were honored for exceptional leadership in the community.

 (Courtesy photo)

This year, as nominations for the “Volunteer of the Year” (previously known as “Citizen of the Year”) rolled in, a clear theme emerged – Latino leaders advocating for the Latino community. What’s more, these leaders are not just volunteering during their free time, they are engaged 24 hours a day in a tireless effort to advocate, educate, advise, comfort and support the welfare of the region’s burgeoning Latino community.

It is with gratitude and admiration, that the Telluride Foundation awards the 2022 Volunteers of the Year to a team of exceptional leaders made up of Claudia Garcia Curzio, Julia Millan Avila, and Andres Jacinto Alonzo for their exemplary leadership in the community. The Telluride Foundation will hold a community celebration on Oct. 11 at the Transfer Warehouse from 4 — 6 p.m. The event will be bilingual, and the entire community is encouraged to attend.



