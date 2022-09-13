elbert county security breach texts

A sampling of the text exchange between Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder, Shawn Smith and Mark Cook, from Aug. 26, 2021, as Smith and Cook aided Schroeder in making copies of his election system hard drives. Schroeder later told a court that he deleted one of the messages because it contained a vulgarity. 

 (Screenshot from a court exhibit)

“You are rocking it!”

That’s what Mark Cook texted to Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder at 7:50 p.m., Aug. 26, 2021, as Schroeder neared completion of making what the Colorado secretary of state says were unauthorized copies of his own election system hard drives.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?