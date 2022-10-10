us capitol

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022 

 (Marisa Demarco/Source New Mexico)

Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of victories on infrastructure, climate and prescription drug coverage. Republicans — whose early expectations they’d sweep the House were tempered after a Supreme Court abortion ruling — are trying to convince voters they need to balance the scales by putting them in charge of one, or both chambers.



