The Fox Theater reopened its door temporarily last Friday for Thanksgiving week.
Movie-goers can purchase tickets to see PG films “The War with Grandpa” and “Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch.”
The 2018 “Grinch” film ticket can be purchased for $5.
Also being shown is “Let Him Go,” an R-rated film about “a retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson.”
Showtimes are scheduled through Nov. 30, but the theater asks movie-goers to follow their COVID safety guidelines.
Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.
Every other row will be blocked off, but patrons can sit in any available row provided they sit three seats away from any other viewing party in the row.
With this set up, patrons won’t have anyone in directly in front of or behind them.
There will be a 50 percent or less capacity in each theater, and staggered exiting will be enforced when exiting.
The theater discourages waiting in the lobby area before and after the film showing.
All seats and armrests, as well as any other “high touch areas,” will be sanitized before every showing.
Staff will tape social distancing markers on the floor to indicate six feet of safe social distancing.
Any employee exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to work and be required to quarantine for 14 days until it is safe to return to work.
The theater will stagger show times to ensure social distancing is followed, and they ask that patrons consider arriving early for their show.
While the theater’s website displays showings through Nov. 30, they encourage customers to continue to check back on their page as times may be subject to change.
