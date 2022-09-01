Purchase Access

A few months ago, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage bought a harp and began teaching herself how to play it. She can play the piano, organ, flute, and sometimes me. Now she has graduated to the harp. So I guess she’s preparing for heaven, where she’ll play a heavenly harp.

She was quite quick in learning how to play and I could hear her play hymns in the afternoon. I knew every hymn she played, or most of them, and quietly sang along with her. But not loud enough for her to hear.



