The little white church at the museum

Editor’s note: This column originally ran in January of 2014. It’s being republished as a tribute to long-time Montrose Daily Press columnist Marilyn Cox, who recently retired.
The little church that now sits on the grounds of the Museum of the Mountain West east of Montrose was built in 1913 as St. John’s German Evangelical Church at 600 S Park Avenue. The Mortgage Deed of Trust which was held by the German Evangelical Synod of North America, was issued Aug. 2, 1913, for $2,000 “to build a house of worship, including outhouses.”
According to a 1994 interview with the late Mollie Brennecke, her husband Jonathan Brenneke’s father was the first minister. A 1914 photo, taken by local photographer, Winn, was erroneously labeled as the “German School.”
Darryl Sinner and his wife Myrna of Delta, Colo., dispute the fact that it was ever a school. In a recent letter, Sinner wrote “This was not a German School. These children went to regular public school just like everyone else. All Lutheran children were required to have two weeks of confirmation instruction as young adults prior to taking Holy Communion – a practice that is still required to this day. It is entirely possible that this is a photo of one of those classes and that the instructions were partially given in German due to the date of the photo. Some of those pictured in the photo were relatives of mine.”
Sinner would very much like the caption of the historic photo to be changed to read “St. John’s German Evangelical Church, circa 1914.”
When the church was moved to the museum grounds, the Sinners furnished a written history of the building as well as donating several important items and documents.
Sinner’s account states that St. John’s German Evangelical (Reformed) Church disbanded and the building sat vacant for almost two years. Reverend A. C. Baumann of Redwing, Minn. came to Colorado in the late 1930s to hold services for German-Russian Lutherans. When he learned there were several families in the Montrose area without a church, he requested that a pastor be sent to hold services in the empty building. The Mission Board of the Nebraska District Pastoral Conference sent Rev. William F. Wietzke to answer the call. On Feb. 4, 1940, St. John’s was formally organized with Alex Moreland and Godfred Sinner as officers. Other members included the families of John Moreland, Sr., Philip Moreland and Oscar Sittner. Rev. Wietzke served the church for the next 30 years, retiring in 1968.
On June 11, 1940, a warranty deed was filed, transferring the ownership of the church and property from the German Evangelical St. John’s Church of Montrose to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. The deed was signed by trustees Wm. Krill, Godfred Sinner and John Bohl.
Improvements and changes were made over the years, including a small basement to house a furnace and restrooms. The old wooden steps were replaced by concrete steps bordered by iron railings. The windows were painted to resemble stained glass. Long-time member, Russ Cook, (now deceased) thought the church needed a cross on the front so he took it upon himself to cut the logs, climb a ladder during a lightning storm and install the cross above the front door.
“I thought about it later – how that lightning was hitting right and left – and decided I must be testing my faith,” he said.
When St. John’s celebrated its 40th Anniversary in February 1980, there were 66 members led by the church council comprised of Martin Rehm, Gary Parsons, Scott Koepsell, Russ Cook, Darrel Sinner, and L. Joseph Warner.
In February 2002, the church name was changed to Living Word Lutheran Church and moved to a new location at 33 N. Uncompahgre. The 1913 building was purchased by Dr. Craig Cayo, Montrose oral surgeon, who, in 2006 donated the building and the cost of moving it, to the museum. Ceremonies were held at the museum in order to reset the original cornerstone which contains copies of important documents and other artifacts. During restoration efforts, a hand-stenciled border around the sanctuary was revealed and restored. Today the church is used for special events at the museum and is available for rent for weddings, meetings, etc. Thanks to a lot of individuals, an important part of Montrose history has been preserved.
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.