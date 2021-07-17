By Michael Murphy
Risk and reward are common buzzwords in our work as financial advisors. Any of our clients who have sat down with us to discuss investment allocations know that we have a big focus on managing risk.
The potential downside of too much risk matters more than the upside of returns. An unexpected bonus is a pleasant surprise, but the high from that surprise is typically fleeting.
The unforeseen catastrophe, on the other hand, can change our lives forever. The reality is that in life, as in investing, risk cannot be completely eliminated.
Today we have a different update than the usual market-related commentary. Our founder, Kevin Sanderford, has recently had to face the unforeseen risk. His wife, Jennifer, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
They immediately took action and things have been progressing positively. After numerous trips to Denver to meet with doctors and run dozens of tests, a surgery date was set.
On April 28th, Jennifer underwent a successful 9-hour-long procedure and currently further radiation or chemotherapy has not been deemed necessary. We are so thrilled that things have gone as well as they have. There are many more hurdles to cross, of course, and the road to recovery is long from over.
But there is a silver lining in everything, and in Jennifer’s own words, “every day is a new day.” On top of the perspective changing power of going through something like this, some very exciting opportunities to be involved with others in the brutal fight against cancer have developed.
A couple weeks ago, Kevin and Jennifer met with representatives from Tough Enough To Wear Pink (TETWP). TETWP is a non-profit dedicated to providing comprehensive support to residents of Gunnison and Hinsdale Counties in the fight against breast cancer.
They are a wonderful group of people doing very important work in the community. With their partnership, we are proud to announce a new initiative, Pedal for Pink.
Pause right there for some quick backstory. In 2019 Kevin set off to tackle a big bucket-list item: riding a bicycle all the way across the country… with his 12-year-old daughter, Skye, along for the ride.
Against all odds and despite some doubts (okay, many many doubts), they accomplished their incredible feat in just under three months. Apparently, once wasn’t enough, and earlier this year he began to make preparations to repeat the feat, this time with his 9-year-old daughter, Abby, on the back of the tandem bike.
The plan was in motion and on track when Jennifer received her diagnosis. As you can imagine, that put everything on pause. But with a successful surgery and a lengthy recovery under way without any major hiccups, Kevin and Jennifer began to think and dream past the cancer again. It might be possible, after all, for Kevin and Abby to still make their early June departure date, but with a new twist.
Enter Pedal for Pink. The team at Tough Enough To Wear Pink has been hard at work to bring life to this initiative specifically for Kevin and Abby’s bike ride, and they’ve done so on a much shorter timeline than normal due to the timing of how this came together.
Throughout the whole two-and-a-half-month, 4200-mile ride, Pedal for Pink will provide a number of ways to follow along on Kevin and Abby’s journey, learn more about TETWP and, most importantly, support the fight against breast cancer. Please do not feel any obligation to give financially, but we do hope that you’ll follow along on the journey and take some time to learn more about the work that Tough Enough To Wear Pink does. We’ll be sharing content on our social media and website, as well as sharing the content created by Pedal for Pink throughout the summer.
This bike ride was already an inspirational, audacious goal, but now it has evolved into something even more personal and important as Kevin and Abby endure heat and cold, wind and rain and a thousand other obstacles as they fight for Jennifer, for their home community, and for all the others impacted by breast cancer.
We hope you’ll join us in cheering them on and embracing the fight.
With Hope and Love,
Michael Murphy and the Colorado West Investments Team
